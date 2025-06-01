PBKS vs Mi, qualify 2: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch report, weather forecasts and more





The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be designed to face the Mumbai Indians (Mi) in a qualifying for high issues 2 of the Indian Premier (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, June 1. The game will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.

The match is crucial for the two teams, because the winner will storm the final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 3. PBKS which was faced with a massive defeat by 8 counters in the qualifier 1 will want to come back stronger in the next confrontation. On the other hand, Mi will want to bring the moment of his previous victory by 20 points against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the eliminator.

Pitch report Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad The field of the Narendra Modi stadium should be favorable to strikers. Of 14 games played this season on the scene, 9 rounds have seen the total of 200 points. A qualifier at high score 2 is on the cards.

The team winning the draw should opt for the bowling alley because the dew will come into play in the second round.

Ahmedabad weather report According to Accuweather, the temperature in Ahmedabad will be around 35 degrees Celsius at the start of the game and will drop to 31 degrees Celsius to the end. Humidity will fluctuate between 48% and 56% during match hours. The sky will be clear and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the confrontation.

Matches won by hitting first: 21

Matches won by hitting second: 21

Average score of the first rounds: 176.35

Total highest team: 243/5

The highest total successfully hunted: 204

Highest individual sleeves: 129 (Shubman Gill)

Best Bowling Figures: 5/10 (Mohit Sharma)

Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairsstow, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hhelik Pandya (C), Naman Dir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Shwani Kumar

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (C), Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar Vyshak

