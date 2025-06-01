Trump to withdraw the appointment of Musk Ally to direct NASA





The president of Washington (AP), Donald Trump, withdraws the appointment of the technological billionaire Jared Isaacman, a partner of Elon Musk, to direct NASA, a person familiar with the decision indicated on Saturday.

The person spoke under the cover of anonymity because he was not authorized to publicly comment on the decisions of the administration staff. The White House and NASA did not immediately respond to requests for comments sent by email.

Trump announced last December during the presidential transition he had chosen Isaamman to be the next administrator of the space agency. Isaacman has been a close collaborator with Musk since he bought his first chartered flight to Musk's SpaceX in 2021.

He is CEO and founder of Shift4, a credit card processing company. He also bought a series of spacex flights from SpaceX and made the first private space step.

Isaacman testified during his confirmation hearing of the Senate on April 9 and a vote to send his appointment to the complete Senate was soon expected.

SpaceX belongs to Musk, a supporter and advisor to Trump who announced this week that he was leaving the government after several months at the head of the Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government, or Doge. Trump has created the agency to reduce government size and charge musk.

Semafor was the first to point out that the White House had decided to draw the appointment of Isaacman.

