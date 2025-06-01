Raja Juli said PSI is very likely to replace Kaesang with the new President and General President





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The secretary general of the Indonesian Solidarity Party Raja Juli Antoni said that his party had had the opportunity to elect a new general president this year. The new president will replace Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of former president Joko Widodo, who has been president of PSI since September 2023.

Raja Juli has transmitted the possibility when he was asked for the opportunity for PSI to have a new president of the Congress of the 2025 party. “It is very possible, as long as the vision and the mission are the same and when registering as a member of PSI, we accept,” he told Pondok Indah, South Jakarta on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Raja Juli claims that he does not know who the candidates have registered as PSI President. He did not answer when he was asked if Kaesang would return to the congress this time. “He asked,” said Minister of the Forest Cabinet Prabowo Suubianto.

According to Raja July, there are a number of important aspects in the electoral process PSI Raya. The election of this year's general president, he said, is called the great election because it will imply the direct electoral system or A man a vote. Each PSI manager will have voting rights to determine the general president of his choice.

The system, said Raja Juli, was an effort to make the PSI a Democratic Party. “When the member was invited to be involved in determining the party's fate in the future,” he said.

So far, PSI has said that no member of the party had officially registered as a candidate for the President General. The deadline for the recording of Calom Ketum PSI initially fell on May 31, 2025, but was postponed until June 23.

Even former president Joko Widodo and Kaesang who should enter the market market had not yet been recorded. “Not yet (someone registered), we always offer these candidates opportunities to consolidate,” said Vice-President of the DPP PSI Andy Budiman by phone on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Ervana Trikarinaputri contributes to the drafting of this article

