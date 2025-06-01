



The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf, Imran Khan, can be seen in this un dated image. Facebook / @ imrankhanoficial

Islamabad: rumors concerning a possible release from the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, before Eid, were firmly rejected by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and government sources. Even the PTI does not expect it to happen.

These refusals come in the midst of speculation in the media and political circles on a potential agreement or legal development leading to the early release of Khans.

According to NAB officials, there is currently no cases before any ripe court for the release of Imran Khans. No opinion was sent to Nab in any questions that could lead to his deposit or his release before Eid, confirmed a source of NAB. They added that in accordance with legal standards, the accusation must be heard before any compensation is granted to a convicted person, who has not occurred so far.

Government sources have also rejected speculation, categorically declaring that no agreement has been offered to Imran Khan, and there is no arrangement behind the scenes to facilitate its release. There is no understanding, no negotiations, and no offer on the table, said a senior government official on condition of anonymity. Imran Khans 'legal adviser, Naeem Haider Panjotha, also told journalists outside the anti-terrorism court (ATC) to Rawalpindi on Saturday that Khans' imminent liberation reports were false. There is neither agreement nor any leniency offered. Rumors are baseless, Panjotha said following an audience related to violence on May 9. Despite these clarifications, certain PTI leaders and media analysts have hypothesized that Khan would get a deposit before Eid. Their hopes are pinned at the next hearing from June to June 5 before the High Court of Islamabad (IHC), where Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi filed requests for suspension of their conviction in the Toshakhana case. However, NAB sources argue that no notice has yet been issued. Legal experts also warn that these requests generally imply procedural delays and multiple hearings before any substantial compensation is granted. Meanwhile, the wider legal landscape does not promote any short -term stay for the former Prime Minister. The IHC recently clearly indicated that the use of Imran Khans against a 14-year sentence in the case of 190 million al-Qadir Trust should be heard in 2025. A report submitted by the IHC registrar office to a division bench declared that the appeal, posted in January 2025, remains at the stadium of the motion and was the subject of a old. The report stressed that 279 convicted calls are currently pending before the IHC, including 63 involving death sentences and 73 with a perpetuity imprisonment. Given this backward and the National Directive of Judicial Committees (Policy Development) (NJPMC) to prioritize older cases, Khans' call is not planned for a regular hearing during the current calendar.

