Boris Johnson's return intrigue faces “ Nigel Farage Problem '' While Radious Reform initiates

Boris Johnsons' potential return to the front line policy faces a huge obstacle in the form of Nigel Farage, the Allies of the former Prime Minister told the allies.

Johnson, who recently admitted to the popular channel that he was not convinced that he was able to return as a conservative leader at the moment, must find a safe seat if he is hopeful of finishing a churchill style return.

However, only a handful of loyalists Johnson still hold seats in Westminster, with even fewer similarities which seem likely to leave to facilitate the return of the former minister.

A number of longtime allies in Johnson have left the House of Commons before the 2024 general elections, including the former secretary of culture Nadine Dorries and the former Minister of Asia Nigel Adams. There is nothing like a safe seat these days and he would need a true loyalist of Boris to withdraw for him, said an ally of the former Minister to shoot GB News. Boris is winner of the elections and I doubt that he would like to break his victories sequence.

Nigel Farage currently has a two -digit lead in Kemi Badenoch Getty images

Boris Johnson left No10 in September 2022 Pennsylvania

Reformation The leader of the United Kingdom, Nigel Farage, questioned 15 points ahead of Johnson among the voters of the Red Wall Getty

Boris Johnson was rejected as a threat to Nigel Farage Getty