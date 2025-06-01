Politics
Boris Johnson's return intrigue faces “ Nigel Farage Problem '' While Radious Reform initiates
Boris Johnsons' potential return to the front line policy faces a huge obstacle in the form of Nigel Farage, the Allies of the former Prime Minister told the allies.
Johnson, who recently admitted to the popular channel that he was not convinced that he was able to return as a conservative leader at the moment, must find a safe seat if he is hopeful of finishing a churchill style return.
However, only a handful of loyalists Johnson still hold seats in Westminster, with even fewer similarities which seem likely to leave to facilitate the return of the former minister.
A number of longtime allies in Johnson have left the House of Commons before the 2024 general elections, including the former secretary of culture Nadine Dorries and the former Minister of Asia Nigel Adams.
There is nothing like a safe seat these days and he would need a true loyalist of Boris to withdraw for him, said an ally of the former Minister to shoot GB News.
Boris is winner of the elections and I doubt that he would like to break his victories sequence.
An ally of Boris Johnson told GB News: `Boris is winner of the elections and I doubt that he would like to break his sequence of victories ''
Pennsylvania
Another Johnson ally asked: Are there safe seats in the Conservatives at the moment? And if there were some, would a deputy want to give it up and cause a by-election?
Currently, the polls make that if there were elections at the moment, the conservatives will lose 30 other parliamentary seats.
The conservative misfortunes of the parties were confused by the rise of the reform of the United Kingdom, with the two-digit heads on Kemi Badenoch causing the current conservative rump to a Canadian style paper towel.
And the reformist initiates of the United Kingdom now believe that the populist party can prevent Johnson from winning a by-election with its professional field campaign.
Boris would find it difficult to find a seat he could really gain given the strength of our campaign machine and our conservative collapse, a source of senior reform at GB News told.
He and the conservatives should be very courageous, said another frageous ally. [Oliver] Dowden cannot get pairie because the Conservatives fear a by -election.
The Tories won a victory for the partial elections in 2023 when a Ulez UXE TUCKWELL has won the former UXBRIDGE & SOUTH RUISLIP headquarters.
Nigel Farage currently has a two -digit lead in Kemi Badenoch
Johnson himself has led the only gain in the Tories elections since 2017 while Hartlepool voters gave the Conservatives a vaccine rebound in 2021.
However, the general elections of 2024 saw large expanses of real decimated Blue England, including the first parliamentary seat of Johnsons de Henley in the Oxfordshire.
Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats set up another attack against the conservatives earlier this month, passing to Kemi Badenoch net losses at 676 while the Conservatives lost control of his 16 previously kept advice.
Despite the dark electoral prospects, the Johnsons allies remain convinced that the former Prime Minister can imitate his triumph of 2019.
It would be a battle for the ages and I am sure that Boris supports himself, said a Tory Tory.
However, the stumbling block stones at a potential return of Johnsons also led to certain formerly loyal disciples in search of a new competitor in terms of leadership.
Boris is always an option, but it's a two -step process and I'm not sure he wants it earlier, said a Tory supporting Johnson. Robert Jenrick is a real option.
And some conservatives don't want Johnson to come back to the conservative fold.
Boris Johnson is our Jeremy Corbyn, said a conservative initiate. The idea that the Torys Savior is the architect of Net Zero, the man behind four years of record legal migration, and who has resigned in a network of his own moral defects, shows that the party has learned nothing. The reform would eat it alive.
The former deputy-conservative Michael manufacturer, who loyally defended Johnson throughout his stay at No10, even suggested that Johnson himself would not want to return to the first political line.
I am not convinced that Boris wants a return, said the former Commissioner of the Treasury. He went there, obtained the t-shirt and went to other things.
Although Johnson threw his weight behind Badenoch earlier this month, it is not clear if the conservatives will open the door to the potential candidacy of the elections of the Minister of the Ex-Prime.
The secretary in the shade of justice, Robert Jenrick, was the only candidate for management to extend an Olivier branch to Johnson in 2024, declaring: “I would be happy to welcome him.”
But Badenoch stopped expressing his support for Johnson's return to Westminster.
Addressing GB News last week, the head of the opposition rather said: “I love Boris. He sends me a lot of messages, a lot of advice – like Iain Duncan -Smith, like David Cameron.
“I have great people, who have been in this situation before, who were in difficult times. But it is him what he wants to do, I have to focus on my work.”
Reformation The leader of the United Kingdom, Nigel Farage, questioned 15 points ahead of Johnson among the voters of the Red Wall
However, while speculation swirls on Johnson's political ambitions, the return conspiracy of the former Prime Minister received a major boost earlier during the day.
A new survival opinion poll, carried out for the Telegraph, revealed that 60% of the conservative voters of 2024 believe that Johnson has a better leader than Badenoch – the net advantage of the former Prime Minister reaching 27%.
Johnson also recommended those who supported the United Kingdom's reform last July, with half saying that the former primary minister would make a better leader of the Conservatives than Badenoch.
The survey has shown that the other Rivals perceived from Badenoch for management have reduced much less than Johnson.
Jenrick's net advantage on Badenroch was nine percent, slightly higher than the three percent of James Cally per cent.
However, Farage constantly rejects the threat posed by Johnson and Jenrick.
Speaking to Westminster earlier this week, Farage said: now there is someone who is likely.
He was on Ozempic, he flowed marathons, I noticed a very nice new Savile line costume the other day, maybe he even made his teeth, I don't know.
Boris Johnson was rejected as a threat to Nigel Farage
But he is completely out of words that Robert Jenrick becomes the leader of the Conservative Party or that Kemi Badenoch remains the party leader.
It is completely out of words if Boris Johnson, although he has obtained domestic tasks that are quite heavy from his appearance, if he decides to come back.
They will no longer trust. They have no chance of winning the next general elections, nothing. And I don't really want to spend much more time talking about it.
They sank in the fourth row of opinion polls with Yougov. It's over, it's done. They spent 200 years. It is now over.
Despite the Johnsons allies who first switched on the former first Prime Minister to siphon the voting votes in February, the nine-year-old father rejected speculation on a return earlier this month.
Appearing on GB News shortly after the local elections of 2025 Blood Bath, Johnson said: I am not convinced that I am able to do it for the moment.
Our party is in a difficult situation. Like kemi [Badenoch] said, we always knew when entering these local elections that it was not going to be brilliant. Everyone knew it was going to happen.
And I think one thing, Kemi is a very interesting and original spirit. I think she is probably the most original thinker of the current leaders harvest by a long path. And I think she just needs time to go.
