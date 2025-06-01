



Pete Hegseth called on Asian countries to increase their military spending to increase regional deterrence against China which repeated Taiwan's real taking.

The US Secretary of Defense, addressing Shangri-La dialogue on Saturday in Singapore, reiterated the commitments to increase the American presence in Indo-Pacific and described a range of new joint projects.

It must be clear for everything Beijing is credible to potentially use the military force to modify the balance of powers in the Indo-Pacific, Hegseth said. There is no reason to cover it with sugar. The threat that China poses is real and could be imminent.

Georgia shows the effects of Trump prices

If you want a Belwether to measure the broad impact of Donald Trumps prices on the economy, look at Georgia.

So far, it is a mixed bag. The hotel industry faces an existential crisis and wine merchants wonder if they will survive the year. But others, like those of industrial manufacturing, carefully argue that well -positioned companies will benefit.

Australia says that steel prices do not have the act of a friend

The Minister of Trade Australias, Don Farrell, described Donald Trumps Trade Tariffs as unjustified and not the act of a friend after the US President announced that he would double import duties on steel and 50%aluminum.

They are an act of economic self -control which will only injure consumers and companies that count on free and fair trade, said Farrell.

Immigration authorities collecting DNA information on children

The American immigration authorities collect and download the DNA information of migrants, including children, in a national criminal database, according to government documents published earlier this month.

The database includes the DNA of people who have been arrested or recognized as guilty of a crime, which the police use during the search for a match for the DNA collected on a crime scene. But most people whose DNA was collected by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), the agency that published the documents, was not listed as having been accused of crimes.

Workers in the American energy department sound the alarm compared to the cuts

The workers of the US Energy Department say that cuts and deregulation undermine the ministry's ability to operate and lead to significant energy cost increases for consumers.

Donald prevails over Big and Beautiful Bill will increase the energy costs of American households by 7% in 2035 due to the repeal of energy tax credits and could endanger significant energy investments and innovation, according to a report by the Rhodium Group.

Four owners of queer companies on pride under Trump

While the first month of pride under Donald Trumps Second Presidency is approaching, LGBTQ + companies intensify, evolving quickly to respond to the growing concerns of the communities.

The Guardian spoke with four queer business owners, and a message was clear: queer companies are there to support the community more than ever and spread joy as resistance.

The tensions among the fans of Bruce Springsteens spread to its original state of New Jersey because of what the rock icon said about Donald Trump.

Springsteen has long been a ballader of the blue passes of the states. But last year, many of these same workers voted for the president. Now, their divided loyalties are put to the test.

An undocumented man who was accused by the Ministry of Homeland Security Secretary last week of having threatened to assassinate Donald Trump may have been supervised by a person accused of having attacked the man, according to reports.

While the Trump administration continues to exploit anti -Semitism to stop the demonstrators and slow down academic freedoms, more American Jews do not say in my name.

