June 2025 The PWI Unit Congress Committee immediately worked, as well as the SC and OC arrangement





Jakarta, koranpelita.co – The president of the Association of Indonesian journalists (PWI) of the Bandung Congress, Hendry CH Bangun, and the president of the PWI results of the extraordinary congress (KLB), Zulmansyah SEMEDANG, agreed with the composition of the United Congress Committee on Thursday 05/29/2025), in a monitoring meeting in Jakarta. The United Congress Committee is expected to start working on Monday, June 2, 2025 Monday. The Congress Committee, composed of a steering committee (SC) and an organizing committee (OC), will prepare and carry out the planned unit congress which held in Jakarta no later than August 30, 2025. In the new agreement, which was appointed the continuation of the Jakarta agreement, the two parties also agreed with the decree of the United Congress Committee. Like the Jakarta agreement on May 16, the Jakarta agreement was also signed on a stamp newspaper, with the mediator Dahlan Dahi, member of the press council. One more stage, there has been progress in the agreement to the PWI Unity Congress with the training of the steering committee and the organizing committee. The steering committee and the organizing committee were able to meet next week to discuss the major PWI event. Of course, there are still things discussed to reach the meeting point, but we answer with positive tones. With good intentions, God wants, everything will be fine, said Hendry. Please SC and OC start to work for the Pwi Unity Congress. We believe 100% SC and OC Amanah. There should no longer be any interventions of a game with SC or OC, as well as all parties must obey the decisions of SC and OC. Hopefully all the efforts to bring together Pwi will be facilitated and launched, said Zulmansyah. In the Jakarta agreement, the two parties agreed to train a Congress Committee together. The decree concerning the composition and names of the SC and the OC is covered by the Jakarta agreement dated May 16, 2025 which is read as follows: the Committee (SC and OC) of the Unity Congress will be organized together and agreed by the two parties. They, together, will prepare and organize the Unity Congress. The two parties agreed to discuss a name of the member of the SC coming from a neutral part. Even if this position is still empty, the two agreed that SC and OC were able to work to prepare for the congress. The following is the composition of the Jakarta Congress Committee agreed by the two parties: SC Unity Congress. President: Zulkifli Gani Ottoh. Deputy President: ATAL S Depari. Secretary: Dwikora. Members: 1. Zacky Antoni. 2. Wina fleet. 3. Lutfil Hakim. OC Unity Congress. President: Marthen Selamet Susanto. Deputy President: Pane Raja Parlindungan. Secretary: TB Adhi. Deputy secretary: Firdaus Komar Conference field: 1. Haris Sadikin. 2. Sarjono Funding field: 1. Muhammad nasir. 2. Musrifah Accommodation field: 1. Sarwani. 2. Kadirah. Transport field: 1. Herwan Pebriansyah. 2. Mercys Charles Loho. (Dodo.z). Latest messages from Redaktur 2 (See all)

