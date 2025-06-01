Imran Khan announces that the protest movement on a national scale is taken from prison





Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaaf (PTI), founder and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, proclaimed the launch of a protest movement nationally against the management government, declaring that it will lead the campaign of Adiala prison. The announcement was led by PTI Senator Ali Zafar after his meeting with the imprisoned chief.

Addressing the media outside the prison, Senator Zafar said that Imran Khan expressed his deep frustration in the face of the political and legal deadlock, declaring that PTI had been pushed against the wall and left without any other option than to take to the streets. He stressed that the party will not stage demonstrations centered on Islamabad, but it will be a truly national movement.

Imran Khan would have told Zafar that he issued all the directives for the movement behind bars. “I had the responsibility to design a full plan for the event, which I will present at my next meeting with him,” added the senator.

Senator Zafar described Khan as very serious about the campaign, saying that this movement will not look like any other in the history of Pakistan. The former Prime Minister asked his legal and political teams to formulate a strategic roadmap for sustained public mobilization.

According to Zafar, the founder of PTI is determined to ensure that this time, the movement is well planned, organized and focused on the results. He pointed out that the obstacles are expected, but they also know how to overcome them. The strategy will be finalized in a few days.

Imran Khan entrusted management responsibilities to various members of the party, but clearly said that he will personally lead the prison movement. Zafar also revealed Khan's point of view according to which neither the judiciary nor the executive provided any relief, leaving the party any political or legal appeal.

While affirming his confidence in the leadership of the party, Khan insisted that the current movement will only succeed under its direct direction. Zafar confirmed that after the next meeting, the founder will assign specific roles to key figures within the party for the execution of the campaign.

In a tone reflecting both emergency and resolution, Zafar pointed out that the protest movement is now inevitable, because Imran Khan has made the decision and that everything that remains is its implementation, adding that the party always hopes for a certain relief from the courts, although the expectations remain weak.

