Solo residents continued Jokowi about Esemka: promised just an appointment, the car never exists!

Wartabanjar.com An unusual trial shook the solo district court. AUFA LUQMANA RE A, a resident who was disappointed with the promise of the production of the ESEMKA national car, officially continued former president Joko Widodo for alleged defect. The first mediation session took place on May 15, 2025 and immediately attracted public attention.

During the hearing, AUFAA submitted a fairly surprising peaceful requirement: he asked PT SOLO Manufacturing Kreasi (defendant III) to provide a unit of the 2025 edition of the collection car which was worthy of the road, had officially approved and at the price of RP110 million. If the condition is granted, AUFA is willing to buy the unit and to withdraw the trial.

Jokowi and Maruf Amin were absent, represented by the lawyer

In the mediation process, former president Joko Widodo and the former vice-president Maruf Amin were not present directly at the trial. However, the two were represented by their respective lawyers. Meanwhile, the lawyer's lawyer stressed that this trial was not only a form of protest, but a moral encouragement so that the promise of national cars is really made and affordable for the community.

PT Solo Manufacturing Kreasi as the defendant said that he could not make a decision and would give an answer at the next session after having made an internal consultation.

Setizens spishy: total support for satire

The reaction of Internet users also appeared, ranging from full support for the comments presented of Satire. Many have questioned the real existence of Esemka cars on the highway, while others have been the subject of this project as a place of political imaging only: