



The European Union diplomatic leader Kaja Kallas said the continent was strengthening defense spending after “a hard love” of the Trump administration, when she called for stronger links with the Asia-Pacific region. Speaking on Saturday at the Shangri-La Defense Forum in Singapore, Kallas responded to the comments of the United States Secretary for Defense, Pete Hegseth, who called the insistence of President Donald Trump on more military spending. “ “It's still love. So it's better than no love,” joked Kallas when he asked him later about Hegseth's speech. Trump has constantly pressed NATO countries to increase defense spending, asking up to five percent of GDP and saying that Washington will no longer tolerate freeeloaders. Kallas said: “There are different countries in Europe and some of us realized a long time ago that we have to invest for the defense”. “This is a good thing that we do more, but what I want to emphasize is that the security of Europe and the Pacific security are very linked,” she said. The EU embraces the difficult defense role Kallas underlined Ukraine, where North Korean soldiers already operated and China provided military equipment to Russia. “There were very strong messages in the American defense secretary concerning China,” said Kallas. “I still think, if you worry about China, you should worry about Russia,” she said. The EU wanted to establish “partnerships in our mutual interest” for Asia-Pacific, including in the field of defense. “The European Union has moved equipment and redesigned our own paradigm as a hard defense peace project,” said Kallas. “We quickly become a world security partner,” she said. Speaking earlier, Hegseth told delegates “that we push our allies in Europe to have more of their own security to invest in their defense”. “Thanks to President Trump, they intensify,” he said. How will the EU sail in the future of defense without American guarantees? The European Union has greatly reached the United States for Defense, but that time could now end.

