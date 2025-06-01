



A British man was charged after pretending to try American military technology in China and organized the harassment and harassment of a Beijing critic. John Miller, 63, and the Chinese national Cui Guanghai was charged on Friday by the great federal juries of Milwaukee and Los Angeles. The Ministry of Justice said that they had been accused of interstate harassment and conspiracy to commit interstate harassment and the conspiracy, smuggling and violations of the law on arms export control. Sub-procurer General Todd Blanche said: “As alleged, the defendants have targeted a WE Resident for having exercised his constitutional right to freedom of expression and conspired of American military technology sensitive to traffic in the Chinese regime. “This is a blatant assault on both our national security and our democratic values.” “The accused would have plotted to harass and interfere with an individual who criticized the actions of the People's Republic of China while exercising his rights of freedom of expression protected by the Constitution in the United States of America,” added the deputy director of FBI Dan Bongino. The indictment indicates that the pair installed a follow -up system on the victim's car and cut its tires. They would also have bought and destroyed artistic statues created by the victim representing Chinese President Xi Jinping and the wife of President XI. Cui, 43, and Miller paid two other $ 36,500 (£ 27,100) to convince the victim to stop displaying his statues online, adds the indictment. Find out more Sky News:

United Kingdom to build arms factories in Push to Rearm

Clashes in Paris after the victory of the PSG Champions League

Seven killed after the collapse of two bridges in Russia Picture:

Chinese president XI Jinping. File peak: Reuters



Cui and Miller risk the following maximum sanctions if they are convicted: five years in prison for conspiracy; Five years in prison for interstate harassment; 20 years in prison for violation of the law on arms control; And 10 years in prison for smuggling. The two men are in Serbia and the United States coordinate with Serbian officials concerning extractions. A spokesperson for the foreign offices of the Commonwealth and Development said: “We provide consular assistance to a British national after his arrest in Serbia in April and we are in contact with the local authorities and his family.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/british-man-indicted-over-plot-to-smuggle-us-military-technology-to-china-13377411 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos