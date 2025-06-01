The United States calls on allies in Asia to stimulate defenses in the face of China's “ “ “ ''

The American Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, has practiced a disastrous warning to the Asia-Pacific region and in the world: China The conceptions in Taiwan constitute a threat to world peace and stability which require “our allies and partners make their part on defense”.

“There is no reason to make it sugar.

“Beijing is potentially credible to use military force to modify the balance of powers in Indo-Pacific,” said Hegseth, the Liberation Forces (APL) to take military measures against Taiwan, Hegseth said.

He noted that Chinese chief Xi Jinping ordered his soldiers to be prepared by 2027 to invade Taiwan, the democratic island of 23 million people whom the Chinese Communist Party claimed as his sovereign territory despite never governed him.

“The APL builds the soldiers necessary to do so, train it every day and rehearsal for the real business,” said Hegseth, delivering some of his strongest comments against China since he took office in January.

China criticized the comments on Sunday.

In a statement, the Beijing Foreign Ministry said Hegseth had “disseminated” the country with “defamatory allegations”.

“The remarks have been filled with provocations and intended to sow the division,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, accusing the United States of having deliberately ignored calls for the peace of regional nations.

In his remarks on Saturday, Hegseth said US President Donald Trump Speed ​​not to let Taiwan fall into China on his watch, and he called the allies and American partners in the region to come together to keep up to date with Beijing, both on the question of Taiwan and in other regional disputes where China is aggressively pursuing its program, as in the Southern China Sea.

“China's behavior towards its neighbors and the world is an awakening. And urgent,” said the American defense chief.

But he said that the United States could not dissuade the Chinese threat alone, calling on other nations to be “force multipliers” against Beijing.

“We ask and, in fact, we insist that our allies and our partners will do their part in defense,” he said.

Hegseth urged Asian countries to increase their defense expenses, pointing NATO allies that increased it to five percent of gross domestic product.

“It therefore does not have meaning for the European countries to do so, while the key allies in Asia spend less in defense in the face of an even more formidable threat, not to mention North Korea,” he said.

While Hegseth clearly indicated that Washington did not seek a conflict with China, he stressed that the Trump administration would not leave the assault on Beijing's position.

“We will not be pushed out of this critical region, and we will not let our allies be subordinate and intimidated,” he said.

Hegseth's speech adds to the heated tensions between Washington and Beijing.

China has been the subject of the efforts of the United States in recent years to tighten its alliances and stiffen its posture of defense in Asia, while economic friction has reached historical levels earlier this year after Trump Prices imposed on China triggering a tit-form between the two countries that have seen tasks reach more than 100% on the goods of the other.

Shangri-la in Singapore's annual dialogue has been in the past a place where defense leaders of the United States and China can meet on the sidelines and at least promote a minimum dialogue between the two enemies.

No meeting of this type should take place this year.

China announced Thursday that it would only send a delegation of low level of its national defense university to Shangri-La, rather than its Minister of Defense, who spoke in the last five forums.

When the International Institute of Strategic Studies, which sponsors the event, has released a list of speakers for the forum on Friday afternoon, the usual time slot for a Chinese representative to speak was cleaned on the agenda.

At a press conference by the Chinese Defense Ministry on Thursday, a spokesperson made a question about the reason why Beijing did not send his Minister of Defense to the Forum.

China was “open to communication at all levels between the two parties,” said a ministry spokesperson when he asked him about a potential meeting of the American delegation.

Hegseth’s appeal to allied cooperation in the deterrent of China is a postponement from the Biden administration, but the Trump administration seems more strident than its predecessor.

Before the Singapore conference, there was a broad consensus among analysts that unlike the agitation that Trump caused in Europe with threats to withdraw from NATO and abandon Ukraine in its fight against the invasion of Russia, the American role in Asia was largely coherent, focused on a policy of fighting Chinese influence and returning to Taiwan.