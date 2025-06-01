Denise Van Oneten reveals the best way to meet a man “after a heartbreaking divorce

Exclusive: the singer and television host, Denise Van Oneten, said that she had taken golf after her divorce because she wanted to meet “ a lot of men '' and had found that most of her male friends had resumed sport

Denise Van Overten tries new ways of finding a man

Denise Van Oneten says that she has done the best way to find a new man – taking golf. The presenter and singer reveals that she first took a shift to make an appointment. After divorced, Denise saw it as a better option compared to dating sites and watered evenings.

The reason why I entered it – it is the truth – it was after my divorce, and I wanted to go somewhere where there are only many men, cough Denise. I just went where I can go? – I remember being with my friend.

“Because when you are young, you're just going to a nightclub. And I was not going to be able to do this now, and I don't want to spend all night in the nightclub. I was like where all the nightclubs left? And I looked, and most of my male friends grew up and I entered the golf.

She would now have a new business partner, Adam Butler, who joined her on vacation at the Maldives last month. She was previously dated to the merchant Eddie Boxshall and the businessman of the Italian Immye Jimmy Barber, which she separated in November from last year after 18 months together.

Denise and Eddie are dated seven years (Picture: Dave Benett / Getty Images For Tag Heuer ))

But she has kept her love for golf and is now eager to see more women take golf course, after being said that her idea would arouse a rush of women heading towards the golf course. She said it was good to find a new passion later in life and said to the podcast of your bags: we need more women playing golf.

I traveled with that and I went to beautiful places. I center a lot of my vacation around golf or DJ. I can play. I can hit a ball.

She said that the most fun course she has ever played was one in Barbados where players continue to be brought to cocktails by staff on strollers. When asked how it affects her performance, she said: it improves normally, then it really starts to get down fairly quickly.

Following her separation from Jimmy, Denise told Mirror: this summer has probably been the most hedonistic summer that I have had since the 90s. It had a lot of fun with a lot of ros wine in summer and having fun. But I'm good to know when stopping.

She previously opened the way she explored new romantic possibilities after joining the Raya celebrity meetings application. Denise said: I connected with a massive Hollywood star. We had a little conversation, but I do not live in Los Angeles, so I thought, he will not come to Chelmsford.

I loved [Raya]. I made friends. I'm going to dates. I am not an angel. I'm having a good time. “But after hearing the experiences of friends, Denise is not in a hurry to enter another relationship.

Denise Van Overten broke up with Jimmy Barba in 2023 (Picture: Instagram / @anauten_denise ))

She shared: “My friends in these long -term relationships all moan me anyway. They say they don't have sex and argue all the time. They try to slip at night when their other soles are sleeping in bed.

Denise added: I feel happier now than before, because I am more happy in me. As we start to age, you hear people get illnesses.

“I lost a friend when she was quite young. It made me realize that it is more important to celebrate the fact that you are always there and always able to have fun and do things.

Denise had a rocky love life when she was married to the interpreter Lee Mead, but divorced in 2015, and she went out with Eddie Boxshall. In 2022, they broke up following allegations of illegal text exchanges with other women behind her back. She still discovered love with Jimmy, who seemed to have repaired her broken heart, but they separated later.

