The truth about Imran Khan by judge Katju





These days, Twitter is full of Tweets from the Pakistani, including those who live in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, supporting the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been in a Pakistani prison since August 2023.

Some of these tweets are:

“Imran Khan is an idea that the time has come”

“Imran Khan says I didn't come to play the game, I came to change it”

“Some people were born to modify the course of history.

It is time for the Pakistanis to be disillusioned about Imran Khan, and I regret that I am given to get the cat and throw cold water on their faces.

I have no doubt that Imran Khan is relatively honest, compared to the leaders of the PMLN and the PPP, who are mainly a gang of Dacoits who have looted Pakistan.

This having been said, however, ask: Imran Khan has a solution to the real problems of Pakistan in massive poverty and unemployment, arrows the prices of essential products, a appalling level of infantile malnutrition, an almost total lack of health care and good education for the masses, etc.? He doesn't have one. There is really nothing in his head.

All he can do is continue to pronounce reactionary nonsense as saying that he will do Pakistan “Madine Ki Riyasat”, praising the Prophet Mohammed as the most perfect human being who has ever existed or will ever exist, calling for a meeting of Islamic countries, etc.

The Roman emperors said “if you cannot give the bread to the people, give them circuses”.

Imran Khan, like the Gen Zia-Ul-Haq says “if you cannot give the bread to the people, give them Islam”.

Imran Khan entered the Pakistani policy in 1996 by creating a new political party, the PTI, saying that it will present honesty in public life. But later, he realized that he had to compromise if he wanted to win elections. Thus, during the 2018 legislative elections, he gave many PTI tickets to dubious corrupt businessmen, that is to say corrupt businessmen such as sugar barons and corrupt politicians.

https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/whoare–electables-theatening-imran-khan-s-government-55720

Having made deputies and turncoats as “doubtful” corrupt, Imran Khan could obviously not take measures against them, because he needed their support for Parliament so that his government survives. What then remained of his slogan for honesty in public life?

He also supported religious extremists in the elections and, after having become the Prime Minister, expelled Atif Mian, the international renown economist from Pakistan Economic Advisory Council simply because he was Ahmadi.

By forming his cabinet after the 2018 elections, Imran Khan was not very different from his predecessors. He rewarded opportunism and loyalty thanks to the appointments of the cabinet,

It was therein not surprise to find people like sheikh rasheed ahmad (minister for railways), fehmida mirza (minister for inter-provincial coordination) and ghulam sarwar khan (minister for petroleum) who were rewarded for their defection to/support for pti for pti

Imran Khan declared in his election post speech that he will protect minorities.

But in his electoral campaign, and even earlier, he repeatedly supported the laws on blasphemy which are used to victimize and terrorize minorities, and the constitutional amendment declaring the Ahmads as non -Muslims, which has them a little like Jews in Nazi Germany, and has led to horrible attacks against them.

While posing a modern spirit, Oxford educated, man, he took the support of religious extremists in his campaign. He gave a ticket to this notorious Amir Liaquat Hussain whose television programs caused murders of Ahmadis.

If Imran Khan is serious about this, let him say openly that if a member of the minority community, Ahmadi or Shia is attacked, strong measures will be taken against the attackers. Let him openly say that even if he believes that Muhammed was the last prophet, others have the right to believe the opposite. Let him say openly that if a person believes that Muhammed was not the last prophet, he does not cut anyone's head or cut the members of anyone. Everyone, including the Ahmadis, has the right to his personal faith, as even Jinnah (which Imran often quotes) in his speech on August 11, 1947.

But Imran Khan will never say that.

Imran Khan said his fight was against corruption, but he gave PTI tickets to questionable “elecable”, including twisted politicians and businessmen and turncoats (called “Lotas” in Pakistan).

He criticized the action of the army in tribal areas of the northwest, but he cozé in the army when he realized that it was important to win elections in Pakistan

Doesn't all this reveal his hypocrisy? Doesn't that show that he has two faces, like the Roman God Janus, a modern, suave and liberal in the wait, and the other reactionary, feudal and self-centered, looking back?

https://justicekatju.com/nimran-khans-serious-mistake-355b75781d1

Imran Khan took support from the Pakistani army in the 2018 legislative elections to become Prime Minister, but 4 years later, it was this same army that ousted it. He never realized that taking support from the army is like taking a tour of a tiger.

In this regard, I remember a Limerick:

“There was a lady from Niger

Who went for a tiger

They came back from the ride

With the lady inside

And a smile on the tiger's face »

