THe conceives that bad things come in three is an old superstition with a radical base in fact. However, in these disorderly times, it is natural to wonder if the war in Europe and in the Middle East will be followed by a war in Asia. India with nuclear weapons and Pakistan, drawing insults and missiles, recently demonstrated how real this prospect is. Enhanced by its alliance with Russia, the unpredictable thugs of North Korea threatens almost everyone.

However, it is the Chinese accelerating the confrontation with Taiwan supported by the United States which forms the most alarming panel of this dark Asian triptych. The president of Chinas, Xi Jinping, would have told his generals to be ready by 2027 to conquer the autonomous island, which he considers as a stolen sovereign territory. US officials warned last week that China has already sufficiently Ability to invade Now, with a amphibious landing crafts, floating quays of J style J, paratroopers and air combat forces and widened missiles in a state of constant preparation.

The recent intimidating military exercises in offshore Pessimists call them rehearsals and offensives of propaganda and disinformation suggest that politically, Beijing is preparing for a fight. He denounces Lai Ching-Te, elected president of Taiwans last year, as a destructive of pro-independence peace. For his part, Lai speaks hard, describing China as a hostile foreign force and adopting 17 strategies to slow sabotage and espionage. A new Taiwanese television drama, Zero Day, represents the scary impact of an invasion on an unprepared nation.

During cross lines Tensions are certainly highA war between China and Taiwan has often been predicted but has so far been avoided. Since 1979, when the United States has established diplomatic relations with Beijing and recognized Taiwan (while committing to help him defend himself), peace has held. But the calculations change and the complacency is dangerous. China is much more powerful now than it was 10 or 20 years ago. And for XI, who will be 72 years old in June, unification is an inherited project.

A range of other factors can be to push Xi to a fateful decision, in particular Donald prevails over a strange mixture of anti-china aggression and personal weakness. The American president could hike punitive prices on Chinese exports at any time, threatening around 9 million manufacturing jobs. His hostility towards the largest USS rival is obvious, put on last week Discriminatory borders On technological transfers and Chinese student visas.

These grots try to damage a Chinese economy Difficulties with post-comfortable growth and high unemployment, are similar to holding a weapon at the head of XIS. Does Trump realize how deeply this is provocative? The control of the Chinese Communist Party finally depends not on the elections but on economic success and shared prosperity. Deliberately or not, Trump attributes the foundations of the power and the authority of the CCPS.

If he was pushed too hard and that nationalist executives of the hard line, there is a risk that Xi could call Trumps Bluff with two questions. Does he want a trade war or a real war? Or would he prefer to conclude an agreement instead and abandon Taiwan?

If China obstructed Taiwanese maritime traffic, the launch of secret cyber attacks in Taiwan, or impose a complete naval and air blockade that has not been invasion, it could force Trump in a humiliating rise. It is not a secret opinion of Washington is divided defend Taiwan militarily. Under Trump, long -standing strategic ambiguity policy has become chronic pusillanimity.

Trump does not want a war in East Asia, and Beijing knows it. He also rightly suspects that, like intimidators everywhere, his aggressive boastful hides a weakness of cowards. He refuses to fight for Ukraine, a basic Western interest, and behaves in Russian aggression. HES Terrified Israel will start with large-scale wars with Iran and Syria, drawing in the United States. His policies are motivated by personal interest, money and fear, not principles, treaties or laws.

So when people ask if Trump is fighting for Taiwan, the answer is not really in doubt. In recent months, Trump has suggested that Taiwan, like NATO European countries, exploited the American safety umbrella and does not pay enough for his own defense. He criticized Taipei for having supposedly monopolizing the semiconductor market to the detriment of American jobs and imposed prices for his exports. None of this inspires confidence in his approach if a crisis occurs.

Some American commentators argue that Taiwan is a bear trap, to avoid music at XIS ears at all costs. Security researchers Jennifer Kavanagh and Stephen Wertheim recently argued in foreign affairs that American leaders need a midfielder. Instead of clarifying his commitment to defend Taiwan, Washington should minimize the importance of keeping the island out of the hands of Beijing, they wrote. For many, it will look like surrender.

In the midst of this political confusion, Taiwan presents a vulnerable target. Lais Rociw Line is opposed by many to Taipei, where political schisms are deliberately inflamed by Beijing. Defense expenses increaseBut not fast enough. The weapons that promised us do not arrive. The theoretical borders of the islands are raped at will by Chinese ships and planes. Its armed forces and military doctrines require urgent modernization. These problems can improve over time, which is another reason why Xi may not want to wait.

Conventional wisdom suggests that Beijing prices are above all geopolitical and economic prices. But what happens if this comfortable hypothesis is bad? XI surely supervises the Battle of Taiwan as part of the broader competition between the United States and China for regional partners, military superiority and global hegemony. Now a gold opportunity happens. Thanks to Trumps chaotic prices, interior exchanges, isolating policies and free disturbances in European and Asian alliances, the United States now seems to be beaten.

In China, three is considered a lucky number. Hong Kong returned to the Giron in 1997, followed by Macao in 1999. XI wanted to finish the triple before he dictates. Looking at Trumps Crazy Gang White White House, the Chinas leader could be forgiven to think that Taiwan and his American protectors are there for the catch.