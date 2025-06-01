Too zealous justice – Journal – Dawn.com





An Islamabad anti -terrorism court has exerted variable sentences to 12 people, including a member of the National Assembly of the PTI, in a riot case on May 9. MNA Abdul Latif and other party supporters were found guilty of having attacked a police station in the Federal capital.

The sentences, the first linked to the events of May 9 in the capital, raise disturbing questions about the use of anti -terrorist laws against political dissidents, including legislators.

If it is true that the violent actions of supporters of the PTI after the arrest of their party leader and ex-Minister Imran Khan were indefensible in many cases, should these individuals be judged under anti-terrorist laws? After all, the ATCS and the even harder military courts are reserved for anti-state elements, including black terrorists in jet.

The legislators and supporters of the PTIS do not appear in this very close category. They should have been tried in regular courts. The ATC judge concerned said that the convicts had reached the terrorism threshold, while the party had qualified unjust and politically motivated sentences.

In a related development, judge Jamal Khan Mandokhail of the constitutional bench of the supreme courts, in a dissident note, criticized the use of martial courts in affairs related to terrorism.

Pakistan must indeed fight terrorism with all the strength of the law. But there must be a clear distinction between violent activists and political dissidents.

Political violence must be dealt with with the relevant legal instruments, while the ATCs should be reserved to court violent terrorists. While speaking to Lahore the other day, President Asif Zardari urged all the democratic forces to unite.

However, this unit will be difficult to provoke whether the legislators and supporters of a large national political party are tracked down by law, using legal instruments intended for hardcore terrorists. All political forces, as well as the powers in place, must realize it.

The PTI made many mistakes during its political career, but the parties evolve over time. The fact that he has a considerable national mandate cannot be ignored.

Instead of punishing political opponents, a real reconciliation process is necessary for the support of all major political forces. Pakistan cannot afford internal discord and the abolition of rights at a time when it faces external and internal threats to its safety.

Posted in Dawn, June 1, 2025

