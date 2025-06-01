Imran promises to lead the prison anti-govt movement





The president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf, President Imran Khan. Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

Islamabad: President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf, Imran Khan, announced on Saturday a protest movement on the country's level against the government.

Speaking to the media after meeting the party of the party in Adiala prison, lawyer Ali Zafar said that the founder of the PTI had announced a protest movement against the government. However, lawyer Zafar, who is the parliamentary leader of the parties in the Senate, explained that the center of the movement would not be Islamabad, but the whole country.

The founder of the party gave me the responsibility to make a plan for the protest movement. I will present the plan of the protest movement very soon at the next meeting with the party founder. We will plan after consulting lawyers and party leaders, he said.

He quoted the founder of the party as telling him that we were put against the wall; We have no choice but to go down the street. We will protest across the country, which I will lead from prison. The founder of the PTI, he said, expressed the determination to give all the instructions related to the prison protest movement.

Senator Ali Zafar said the next movement would not look like any precedent. He stressed that this time, the movement must succeed, recognizing that even if the obstacles were inevitable, the solutions must be found to overcome them. The PTI chief said that the protest movement strategy would be ready in a few days, after the next meeting and that the founder of the party himself would attribute responsibilities with regard to the proposed campaign.

He quoted Imran by having told him that they did not obtain any relief of the judiciary and the executive. Whether there is an hearing on June 5 (before the High Court of Islamabad) or not is a question mark, but we hope that we will get a recovery, said the founder of the party.

In addition, the secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Salman, Akram Raja, allegedly alleged that certain decision-makers allowing individuals to meet the founding president of the Imran Khan party to try to influence him in the decision-making of their choice. Let me be clear that it is impossible, Raja told journalists outside the Adiala prison. Imran Khan understands perfectly what is happening and which is allowed to meet him and why. He said that the founder of the PTI was well aware of the loyalty and the association of each member of the party and insisted that the party and his story remained deeply rooted among the masses.

Raja expressed her regret for having received access to Adiala prison, although he is part of the Imran Khan legal team in a case heard that day.

Regarding the expected national protest movement, Raja said he was confident of the Alliance opposition support, Tehreek Tahaffuz Aayn-E-Pakistan.

