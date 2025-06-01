Protest protest movement planned: me





Rawalpindi: The founding president of Pakistan imprisoned from Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Saturday that his party would organize a national protest movement, promising to lead the movement behind bars.

Senator Ali Zafar, citing Khan after a meeting in Adiala prison at the hearing of the Toshakhana II affair against Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, said that the former Prime Minister said that the center of the next PTI protest movement would not be the federal capital but that it would take place across the country.

Khan said that he and his party had been pushed to the wall, leaving no choice but to descend in the streets, said Zafer while citing his parts in imprisonment of the founding president.

He added that the founder of the PTI intends to carry out the campaign personally in prison and himself issues all the related directives. He added that he had been responsible for writing a complete protest strategy, which he plans to present at the next meeting with the party leader. Planning will be carried out in consultation with legal experts and the management of the PTI, he said.

According to Senator Zafar, the next campaign will be highly organized, well prepared and unlike any protest movement previously seen in Pakistan. He said that the party is aware that there will be obstacles but said they had the means and experience to overcome them.

PTI National protests: District administrations of twin citizens have blocked several roads

Zafar said that in a few days, a detailed plan for the protest movement would be finalized and that the responsibilities would be assigned accordingly. He added that the founder believes that the courts and executive authorities have not subjected to relief, leaving the party without remaining options.

Earlier, the Special Court hearing the Toshakhana II affair against the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), the president of President Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, postponed the procedure without procedure while Khans' wife refused to appear in court.

The central judge Shahrukh Arjumand, presiding the case at Adiala prison, postponed the hearing after he was informed that Bushra Bibi refused to attend the procedure, citing that she was refused a meeting scheduled with her husband on Tuesday.

Although the court issued clear instructions to prison officials to bring it to the courtroom, it did not attend Haiirng. The judge waited for more than three and a half hours, but Bushra Bibi remained absent. The authorities produce Khan before the court.

Due to his non-comparison, the declarations of four prosecution witnesses could not be recorded. The court expressed its dissatisfaction with its refusal to appear, warning that if it cannot attend the next hearing, its surety can be revoked. The accused receives one last opportunity, said the judge.

Meanwhile, the accusation asked the court to cancel Bushra Bibis' surety, arguing that the case should continue in its absence. The special prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi asked the court to exercise his authority and continue his procedures without his presence.

However, the judge granted Bushra Bibi a last chance and postponed the hearing of the Toshakhana-II reference until June 3.

