Politics
Does Donald Trump want to cut the world or keep everything for himself?
Experts in foreign policy have struggled to give meaning to the inconsistent and contradictory approach of the second Trump Administration of World Affairs – which in itself should serve as an index. First of all, this suggests that the Trump team works without a recognizable or familiar game book, partly motivated by the famous whims and the fantasies of the great chef and partly by competing ideology flows. Secondly, he illustrates that the generations of reflection groups projected by the higher education programs of the Anglo-American elite institutions are completely at sea at the moment bizarre historic, whether in foreign policy or any other supposed discipline of governance.
We have already worked through the theory that Donald Trump revives the expansionist foreign policy of Gilded Age America and William McKinley, which is not only a deeply inappropriate presidential model for the 2020s but also inexplicably strange. (What a school book or obsolete world card or the old -fashioned history teacher of Trump's 1950s is responsible for his love story McKinley?) Does this seem partially true, or at least serves to explain Trump's self -destructive fascination for prices, as well as his obsessive interest in the protection of Panama Canal, the purchase or session of Greenland and, “annex” (or something like that).
We must assume that someone or other, most likely Stephen Miller – whose title is the deputy chief of staff, but according to some accounts, creates all the normally associated political decisions, you know, as president – has slowly informed Trump that the things of Panama and Greenland simply do not happen at all. These subjects therefore gradually fell towards the rear burner, as well as its truly horrible brainstoral to transform Gaza into a seaside resort, without disappearing completely.
It is important to recognize that in global affairs, as in the thinnest of personal concerns, none of Trump fixed ideas Never completely disappeared. He forced Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to sit through a jovial discussion and not to be noted in the White North as a 51st state. (Which, I'm sorry, not being this type, but it is not even true. Canada has 10 provinces and three federal territories; don't we talk about the 51st to 60th states, more or less?)
He always wants someone to prove that a deceased Venezuelan president, Italian satellites and the Libs of the FBI's deep state have stolen the 2020 elections. (I cannot face the latest theories; my apologies.) Him, or more plausibly, a crawling Toady, which in fact wants to study the so -called proof of this huge jump of history, which can involve the contents of Hunter Biden. I guarantee that he is still crazy about the Sharpie-Hurricane incident.
Trump was above the moon to meet Kim Jong-Un during his first mandate, and still thinks it went well. He believes in a transparent way that he would have succeeded with Hitler and Stalin.
So let's not pretend that McKinleyist neo-imperialism has disappeared forever, but for a while, it seemed replaced by an openly ideological program of global conquest on the right, which, at this point, was considerably turned. It looks more like Elon Musk and the collective genius of JD Vance at work than that of Trump. Of course, it is flattered by obvious analogues and imitators like Viktor Orbán in Hungary and Javier Milei in Argentina, but he thinks of his relationships with other leaders almost entirely in individual and transactional terms.
The ideology, for Trump, is nothing more than the sale argument or the decoration in addition to the cake; It is not the “deal”, by which it means a pile of pump and circumstance, ending with the obsequious surrender of someone else and the flatterie shame. He was above the moon to meet Kim Jong-Un during his first mandate, and no doubt thinks that it went well. He believes in a transparent way that he would have succeeded with Hitler and Stalin, and it was a shame that he was not there to help defuse the Second World War and the Cold War.
Of course, Trump would have enjoyed having credit for having supported AFD on the far right in Germany or the right -wing parties and candidates in Canada, Australia, Romania and Poland – if one of them had won. (To be clear, the presidential election of Poland is still at stake, with the last voting series this weekend.) But at least so far, the exported Trumpism has encountered high electoral prices through the liberal democratic zone, offering a harmful booster stroke and undoubtedly innovated (as I recently observed.
Electoral democracy is not really Trump's bag, given the unacceptably high risk of losing. (I recognize the potentially terrifying subtext of this sentence.) He leaves these kinds of things to the Nerds, which brings us to his recent tour through the Plutocratic oil states of the Middle East and his preference well attributed for leaders who do not need to worry about this absurdity. In Saudi Arabia, now led by the young modernizer (and the journalist-receiver) Mohammad bin Salman, Trump proclaimed a proclaiming that under his Aegis, the United States was no longer interested in consulting “the souls of foreign leaders” and to do justice according to their perceived morality.
This ready -made rhetoric to telepoxes them does not resemble everything that our president would say in a more natural context, but too bad. The point was taken into account: we have finished pretending to worry about human rights and democracy and all that the airy fair won the things of the declaration of independence and the French revolution! We are here to make sneaky commercial offers and remove a 747 gourmet of obsolete gas.
With this, we have seen the launch of a new theoretical ball in the establishment of foreign policy: Trump brings “spheres of influence” as a guiding principle in global affairs, and those who fold the knee in America – or for him, which is the same thing – to manage their own countries of S ** Thole, but they wish.
As with McKinley business, my verdict is: of course, in a way. It is certainly conceivable that Trump encountered a nostalgic-heroic story of the “big game” of the 19th century, when the British and French empires sought to prune the nations underdeveloped with each other, then Germany, Belgium, Italy, Russia and Austria-Hungary in the act. (McKinley's clumsy territorial seizures can be understood as America entering the poker game a few late sessions.) He clearly knew or would only care, considered as a whole, that the diabolical competition probably produced the greatest set of crimes of human history, or that the migrant “crisis” now disturbing each Western style democracy.
Trump has a separate penchant for exotic and fanciful stories, and God knows that the colonial-imperial period has offered a lot. There is no doubt that he would find a second big hypothetical game exciting, in terms of pure fantasy: he can imagine Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and himself meeting in the Brandy and the cigars (let's say) the palace of Schönbrunn and congratulating himself to be great men of history which can make decisions of Great-Man on which has what. Except that Trump does not take Brandy or Cigars – who ruins the whole fantasy, honestly – and Putin and Xi know better, at this stage, than taking Trump seriously.
Trump did not know either that, considered as a whole, the “big game” of the 19th century probably produced the greatest set of crimes in human history, or that the migrant crisis is equivalent to his long -tated karmic return.
There are a certain number of potentially fatal problems with this back of the 19th century, like the dison Sarang Shidore of the Quincy Institute in a long essay for foreign policy. I would sum up them in this way: lol is Trump we are talking about; Never in a million years. However, it is also true that the “spheres of influence” model has a perverse attraction which goes far beyond budding dictators in various districts on the left: it recognizes that we live in a multipolar world, and strikes many international observers as less hypocritical than the order based on the rules “so skillfully defended by an ancient secretary of the state, which has made the former echool of the United States.
Although the Biden administration “occasionally gave a sign of rhetorical head to multipolarity ”, writes Shidore,
Its policies on the ground were to maintain American domination on a global scale and in all dimensions of power: military, economic and institutional. The new administration is clearer acknowledgement of multipolarity is a promising start to reform American foreign policy.
During the first weeks of Trump's second term, you could see the vague contours of a policy of “spheres of influence” are announced: he would let Russia keep as much Ukrainian territory as possible and was clearly confusing by the prospect that China invades Taiwan. Everything he wanted in return was Canada!
We can almost imagine a clearer and ruthless version of Trump who sticks to this kind of hardcore realpolitik and get away with it. I said “almost”. Trump's iron grip on the republican party depends on its irrationality, its unlimited egotism and its mercurial whims. These same ingredients make it ineffective as a world leader.
His efforts to extort a sort of Putin's “peace agreement” – that Trump repeatedly said that he could accomplish in 24 hours – came down to pout and online groans. (“Vladimir, stop!” Is not exactly a great game material.) His exhausting trade war with China has accomplished nothing, except to convince the unpuperting but very rational regime that negotiation with this guy is useless. For the moment, Trump has been pushed back halfway in the arms of the Republican chicken, the weakened tools of the military-industrial complex which undoubtedly suspected that this would happen from the start. Honestly, I can't tell you if it's better or worse: choose your poison.
The fact is that if you want to cut the world in competing areas controlled by “major powers”, you need other great powers that want to cut it with you, and you need a world full of small countries that are ready to follow or too weak to resist. These things do not exist in 2025 and thank Christ for the little mercies. Oh, and by the way: you must also be A great power. I guess the United States is still qualifying technically, but not much longer.
