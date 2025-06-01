Politics
The naked display panel that shocked the establishment and opened the track in the art world
The group of controversial activists Guerrilla Girls have been formed for 40 years. Their most powerful campaign, “Naked Poster”, innovated and had a lasting influence.
One Sunday morning in New York in 1989, a few women traveled the permanent collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Hidden among regular bettors, the anonymous collective of feminist art, the Guerrilla Girls, went unnoticed while they carefully counted the number of female artists compared to the number of naked women represented in works. They were on a secret mission to encourage people to worry about racial injustice and the gender of the art world.
“The idea has always been to find this nucleus which was unforgettable,” said one of the founding members of the girls of guerrilla warfare, who uses the alias Kollwitz, explains to the BBC of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, before an exhibition This celebrates 40 years of their work.
They made their way through the different pieces in front of the male nudes of ancient Greece and the virtual absence of nudity in the first Christian sections, but it was when they struck the first modern era that they found the statistics that would lead to their biting critic of the art world. They asked the question of which was authorized to be submitted and object in the high corridors of the most prestigious artistic institutions in the world.
“Less than 5% of modern art artists are women, but 85% of nudes are women,” reads the poster, alongside a nude female whose head is covered by the group's brand gorilla mask. The figure is based on painting The Grande Odalisque1814, by the male painter Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres.
To date, the group remains anonymous, and when the BBC Interview Kollwitz, it carries the mask. “I do not think that anyone looking at this poster can enter a museum and not think of what is on the walls and why,” she said.
Women have to be naked to enter the MET Museum? The poster was to be a public commission of the Public Art Fund, but by seeing the final result, the funding was withdrawn. The girls of guerrillas have engaged in their message and put it on display panels and buses themselves. “We decided to buy space on New York buses. We also stuck it on the streets of New York.”
The poster threw the collective under the spotlight and cemented its style with a mass audience. The mixture of humor, statistics and daring advertising slogans was the culmination of several years to determine how to fight against the sexes and racial inequalities. The first two posters of the group what have these artists in common? And these galleries do not show more than 10% of women artists or none has been stuck on the walls, lampposts and telephone booths in New York, without having to allow the decisions of those who led the powerful artistic institutions.
The decision of the girls of guerrillas to adopt the language of advertising was in reaction to what they considered as the ineffectiveness of traditional manifestations. The group formed in 1985 after attending a demonstration in front of the New York Museum of Modern Art the previous year. The international survey on recent painting and sculpture had only 17 women and eight colored artists on 169 artists.
“A couple of us went to this demonstration, and it was so clear that nobody cared about it. Everyone entered the museum. You know, all these signs on the art of women. They did not believe it a minute. And it was really the moment” AHA ”.”
The “naked” poster, as Kollwitz refers, changed the situation. “We often have crazy visuals, facts and humor to attract them and if you really watch our posters, you will never see art in the same way.”
“Undeniable change”
The author and podcaster Katy Hessel, in his book The history of art without men, underlines how artists who arrive in the 80s had all grown with televisions at home. “Playing with the stereotypes of the media (and art history) of women, they regained control of the gaze and turned it on themselves.”
“Guerrilla girls drew public attention to inequalities and systematic discrimination in the art world, and finally asked how museums have taken away by celebrating the history of patriarchy instead of art history?”
To be an external force that pushes to space, their work based on the text is now often hung in the very places that they formerly sought to provoke. Their continuous anonymity is another invitation to remember the women artists who had trouble their time. All the founding members are art professionals in its own right, but as guerrilla girls, they carry the pseudonyms of deceased artists like Frida Kahlo and Zubeida Agha.
“More than being anonymous, it is the way they do it that is also very intelligent,” explains Michael Welen, senior curator at Tate Modern in London, who has a free collection during their exposed work. “There is a moment of education every time you discover who you are talking to.” Since their original nudes counting in the Met, the world of art has changed. But the inequality between colored artists and women compared to white men still exists. This can be seen not only in who clings to the walls, but in other areas of the art market. For example, women 'illustrations represent only 39% of galleries salesAccording to a Basel art report in 2024. Recent studies also emphasize that permanent collections in large American galleries are 85% white and 87% men. In the United Kingdom, it was not until 2023 that the Royal Academy of London displayed the work life of Marina Abramovi, making her the first woman to have a large solo exhibition in their main galleries.
“I think there is an undeniable change in the way museums represent the history of art and contemporary art and in large part, it is due to the light that the girls of guerrillas shone on these inequalities,” explains Welen.
While the demonstration of the poster originally criticized which was authorized to cling to the walls of museums and galleries, this objective has evolved for girls of guerrilla warfare as well as for other activists of artists, who now examine the way in which funding is obtained and where donors earn their money. In 2019, the photographer and activist of American art Nan Goldin organized a demonstration against the Guggenheim, dropping thousands of prescriptions in the protest of the Atrine against the museum, accepting donations from the Sackler family, which was based on the Pharma, the manufacturers of American opioids. The demonstration appeared in the documentary The Beauty and the Blooded.
The work of guerrilla girls has also evolved to take wider problems, tackle environmental concerns and expand their style of signature in the world over the years. The founding members operate as a cell and have collaborated internationally, with around 60 contributors in Asia, Latin America and Europe. In March this year, they created a poster with the Bulgarian Women's Fund. Do they not deserve more than a fine slice of government? criticized the lack of representation of women in the country's government.
The monitoring of progress is difficult. Over the years, guerrilla girls have seen the poster that threw them under the spotlight, leading to recounts. It is a discordant comment on the little that things can change despite the pressure of the public. Between 1989, 2005 and 2012The number of female nudes in the Met has decreased, but the number of women artists has really shrunk. Of course, this is not indicative of each institution, but as always with their work, the message is clear: it remains even more to do.
“I chose her because she was a political artist, and that's what I also consider the girls of guerrillas and myself,” said Kollwitz, when she asked her why she named herself a German artist. Born in 1867, Kollwitz's real work focused on women and was deeply anti-war. Stylistically, his work is very different from guerrilla girls, but the thematic content rides.
Guerrilla girls remain active and crossing the 40 -year -old threshold is a moment of reflection but also a moment to look to the future. You might expect someone who has been fighting against injustices for decades with snail type progress, but Kollwitz says that the challenge of progress is what inspires the collective. In November, they will present the Getty research institute In Los Angeles, and a graphic novel is in preparation. We will never stop a problem, she said. “Our fight is not over.”
