



Speaking during a ceremony marking the 572nd anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan praised the Turkish youth as the hope of the future of the country and called them to imitate the visionary direction of the Sultanshans Ottoman Sultansparticulary Mehmed II, who led the conquest of the city on May 29, 1453. Erdoan devoted his Thursday to Istanbul, where he observed the passage of the first Trkiy floating gas platform through the Bospore, met players from Sper Lig Champions Galatasaray, and addressed a crowd in the Beykoz district during a ceremony inaugurating four new Bahesi Millets (public gardens) on the other side of the city. Addressing the crowd, Erdoan encouraged young people to be inspired by historical figures like the Sultan Mehmed II, known as Mehmed The Conqueror, who revolutionized the military strategy of his time. The giant canons commanded by Mehmed, the conqueror, transformed the concepts of war of the time and left a lasting brand on history, said Erdoan. We proudly continue this spirit of innovation from our ancestors. Today, with our UAVs, our armed drones, our unmanned underwater vehicles and in many other advanced technologies, we continue to reshape the modern battlefield, he added. The Turkish defense industry is the 11th largest exporter in the world. Unmanned air vehicles (UAV) and unmanned air -combat vehicles (UCAV) continue to have a name while putting the country at the top of the world league for such products. The presidents' speech underlined the heritage of the Ottoman Empire, which, according to him, has ended centuries of Western domination in Istanbul. With great fervor, we celebrate the birthday of a golden chapter in our history. I am grateful to all those who have gathered here today who embody Conquest's mind, told Erdoan to the crowd, while the Turkish flags are agitating and the Ottoman military group Mehter has played patriotic hymns. I am particularly delighted to meet my young brothers and sisters, said Erdoan, who was mayor of Istanbul at the start of his political career. Whenever I arrive in Istanbul, I feel a deeper feeling of joy.

