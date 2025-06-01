



According to the US Ministry of Justice, John Miller, a 63 -year -old British man, is accused of interstate harassment and conspiracy in order to commit interstate harassment, conspiracy, smuggling and violations of the law on arms control, according to reports. He added that the United States sought to extradite Miller from Serbia, as well as his co-accused, Cui Guanghai, 43, from China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was described as a boss “in intercepted calls, which investigators think that he knowingly acted under Beijing, the mail reported on Sunday.

The two have requested the purchase of American defense articles, including missiles, air defense radar, drones and cryptographic devices with cryptographic ignition keys for illegal export from the United States to the People's Republic of China, according to the American prosecutor's office published.

On April 24, Miller was detained in Belgrade as part of a bite operation led by the FBI, according to reports.

The two men would have discussed the methods of exporting a cryptographic device from the United States to China, in particular by hiding the device inside a mixer and initially shipping it to Hong Kong.

They would have paid approximately $ 10,000 USD (around 15,550 AUD) as a deposit for the cryptographic system through a letter in the United States and a bank transfer in an American bank account.

The most serious accusation against them is a violation of the law on the control of arms exports, which has a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

What does the United States Attorney General say? “The accused targeted an American resident for having exercised his constitutional right to freedom of expression and conspired to American military technology sensitive to the Chinese trafficking,” said US Todd Blanche prosecutor.

It is a blatant assault on both our national security and our democratic values. This Ministry of Justice will not tolerate foreign repression on American soil, and we will not allow hostile nations to infiltrate or exploit our defense systems. We will act decisively to expose and dismantle these threats wherever they emerge, he added.

If he is found guilty, Miller could incur up to five years in prison for conspiracy, five years for interstate harassment and ten years for smuggling.

“We provide consular assistance to a British national following his arrest in Serbia in April and we are in contact with local authorities and his family,” said a spokesperson for the foreign office, from the Commonwealth and Development.

