Jokowi opportunity expert so that the PPP Ketum is very small

RI 7th President Joko Widodo (Middle). (Mi / Susanto)

The expert in political communication at the University of ESA Unggul, Mr. Jamiluddin Ritonga, assessed that the opportunity for the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to become the general president of the Uni Development Party (PPP) was quite small and would find a steep road. According to him, Jokowi's ideology is classified as a nationalist different from PPP who is known to be Islamic.

“In addition to seeing Jokowi from the outside also due to various ideologies. Therefore, Jokowi's rejection can be enlarged as Jamiluddin explained in an official declaration on Sunday (1/6).

Jamiluddin saw, as long as the historical change of leadership in the Kaaba party, the values ​​and ideologies of candidates for the President General are still sufficiently considered.

According to him, there are still many PPP executives who want leaders in the sense of unidirectional ideology.

“Consequently, Jokowi's chances of being Caketum are certainly not important. Because it does not comply with the ideology of the PPP. But the opportunity will be open if the PPP changes the ideology,” said Jamiluddin.

In addition, Jokowi's opportunity to occupy the number one PPP person will also meet obstacles because Jokowi is not a party frame. It is said that candidates for the President General should ideally come from party executives.

“The PPP can turn into a pragmatics by changing the ideology of its struggle. Although the opportunity for PPP to change its ideology seems relatively low,” he said.

However, if Jokowi does not become a framework next month, he said, it will put the opportunity and Jokowi does not meet the requirements to become a caketum.

“The opportunity (Jokowi) to become a candidate for the President General (Caketum) is certainly open if she meets the advertising and artistic requirements of the PPP. So far, Joko Widodo has not become a PPP frame. Consequently, does Jokowi meet the requirements to become a PPP Caketum?” said Jamiluddin.

Nevertheless, Jamaluddin said that the PPP could have changed the advertisement / art before the conference so that Jokowi could automatically become a cketum.

“It's different if PPP wants to pledge his party,” he said.

Previously, PPP DPP spokesperson Usman M Tokan said that the name of the 7th president of RI Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the president of the PPP candidate was only taken up by the president of the PPP court Ade Irfan Pulungan. It was natural because I was the main expert of the presidential office office (KSP) of the Jokowi era.

“It was only Irfan who sounded. The name of Mr. Jokowi only appeared after Irfan Pulungan spoke. I think it was natural because Irfan was in KSP as a legal team,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the chief of the PPP party court, Ade Irfan Pulungan, said that the head proposed to become the general president of the PPP should be able to be faithful and capable of bringing the PPP back to a circle of power, both executive and legislative.

“Starting from that, several names circulated and also appeared because PPP friends were 10 years of government from Pak Jokowi, many communications, dialogues, discussions, yes, his name appeared,” said Ade. (Z-1)