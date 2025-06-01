Politicians in the United Kingdom do not need to be working class research

Last year, a survival survey showed that the number one quality that people wanted in politicians listened to people. A tight second was to keep their promises. Monitoring of the value of the value of money. Way, Way at the bottom of the list was training in working class. Keir Starmers' advisers therefore seem to have lost their time with the incessant, His father was a tool manufacturer double. And if they said that the factory worker Hed avoided everything that makes you a jibes tool.

This also explains why all of them, but Boris Johnson is a toff or a fading is a millionaire of attacks by the city's merchants who have just bounced. For any reason, very few British care about your history.

The mask always slides with politicians

A 2020 article In the Journal of Research in Personality, concluded that people wanted politicians who are only more assertive. Thus, politicians who seem to share the same values, but are more courageous, more confident and more eloquent.

He also explains the sudden Johnsons defender. The self -image of peoples is not always exact. They might like to consider themselves a happy happy blow, but little will admit to being a liar. Breaking the locking rules and covering it was not funny. Once confidence has disappeared, let's go.

Now that Reform UK is in power, they will face a similar problem. It is easy to scream with the key. Repairing things is difficult. Self -image Nobodys is, I speak all and no pants. If they stop identifying with you, they will cease to vote for you. And unlike the Labor Party or the Conservatives, the reforms have no voter basis for life.

They are badly left. A reform of the Durham adviser has resigned because they cannot work for the advice and be an advisor. Genius. Some have suggested that the reform should pay the bill for the by -election, as they are responsible for the waste of public money. Their first major action was not to attend diversity or climate change training sessions. Although there are, in fact, not such sessions. Hero.

Their last act of reparation for Great Britain was to order the rainbow flag removed before the event of Bishop Auckland Pride. I mean, seriously? Roads, nests-de-poule, parks, consulting houses, libraries, sports centers? No, have a pop on the LGBTQ +community. The irony is that they have struck snowflakes for years, but are triggered by a flag.

Voters are not always duples

I continue to see comments on social media saying that reform voters have been duped. I'm not sure it is always true.

I recently talked about a lot of reform voters. The atmosphere is held entirely at the establishment. At least half of them were quite critical of the reform, but have just lost confidence in work or the conservatives. I do not agree with them on immigration, told me a boy. If we stop immigration, the NHS would collapse. This does not correspond to the stereotype.

It is just as true that the Labor voters were due by Keir Starmer. Winter fuel allocation cut. Waspi women have betrayed. Payments of independence of disabled people who are disabled. Supposed foreign aid. NHS workers have dismissed. Performative deportations. And the speech of the island of foreigners. Not what people were sold.

Labor voters have had as much warning as reform voters. Starmer abandoned all of his ten promises. On A year ago, I said There was a 20 billion hole in the budget. It has been largely reported. And praising thatcher It was a fairly large clue.

So, instead of all postures, do we try to listen to people?

Politicians need to listen, no posture

We did it in Newcastle the other on Sunday, with 240 people coming to help us develop the electoral manifesto of majorities 2026.

Just below the value for money, people want to see politicians working with Cross Party. Did that too. The partial elections of North Tyneside Longbenton and Benton will be a joint campaign of MajorityThe Green Party and North Tyneside Community Independents. The majority is the new movement that I was elected to direct. Anyone can join, even if a member of another part. The only requirement is Accept our values social, economic and environmental justice and high standards of public life. No grifters here, thank you very much.

Working as North Tyneside together, people will have the chance to vote for a truly progressive candidate who listens. And avoid the voting division. Our candidates take no whip, which means that they serve the people, not the HQ of the party.

I would like to see it as a model for our electoral campaign on the city level in 2026. As Humphrey Bogart said, it could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Star image via canary