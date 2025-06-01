Politics
Politicians in the United Kingdom do not need to be working class research
Last year, a survival survey showed that the number one quality that people wanted in politicians listened to people. A tight second was to keep their promises. Monitoring of the value of the value of money. Way, Way at the bottom of the list was training in working class. Keir Starmers' advisers therefore seem to have lost their time with the incessant, His father was a tool manufacturer double. And if they said that the factory worker Hed avoided everything that makes you a jibes tool.
This also explains why all of them, but Boris Johnson is a toff or a fading is a millionaire of attacks by the city's merchants who have just bounced. For any reason, very few British care about your history.
The mask always slides with politicians
A 2020 article In the Journal of Research in Personality, concluded that people wanted politicians who are only more assertive. Thus, politicians who seem to share the same values, but are more courageous, more confident and more eloquent.
He also explains the sudden Johnsons defender. The self -image of peoples is not always exact. They might like to consider themselves a happy happy blow, but little will admit to being a liar. Breaking the locking rules and covering it was not funny. Once confidence has disappeared, let's go.
Now that Reform UK is in power, they will face a similar problem. It is easy to scream with the key. Repairing things is difficult. Self -image Nobodys is, I speak all and no pants. If they stop identifying with you, they will cease to vote for you. And unlike the Labor Party or the Conservatives, the reforms have no voter basis for life.
They are badly left. A reform of the Durham adviser has resigned because they cannot work for the advice and be an advisor. Genius. Some have suggested that the reform should pay the bill for the by -election, as they are responsible for the waste of public money. Their first major action was not to attend diversity or climate change training sessions. Although there are, in fact, not such sessions. Hero.
Their last act of reparation for Great Britain was to order the rainbow flag removed before the event of Bishop Auckland Pride. I mean, seriously? Roads, nests-de-poule, parks, consulting houses, libraries, sports centers? No, have a pop on the LGBTQ +community. The irony is that they have struck snowflakes for years, but are triggered by a flag.
Voters are not always duples
I continue to see comments on social media saying that reform voters have been duped. I'm not sure it is always true.
I recently talked about a lot of reform voters. The atmosphere is held entirely at the establishment. At least half of them were quite critical of the reform, but have just lost confidence in work or the conservatives. I do not agree with them on immigration, told me a boy. If we stop immigration, the NHS would collapse. This does not correspond to the stereotype.
It is just as true that the Labor voters were due by Keir Starmer. Winter fuel allocation cut. Waspi women have betrayed. Payments of independence of disabled people who are disabled. Supposed foreign aid. NHS workers have dismissed. Performative deportations. And the speech of the island of foreigners. Not what people were sold.
Labor voters have had as much warning as reform voters. Starmer abandoned all of his ten promises. On A year ago, I said There was a 20 billion hole in the budget. It has been largely reported. And praising thatcher It was a fairly large clue.
So, instead of all postures, do we try to listen to people?
Politicians need to listen, no posture
We did it in Newcastle the other on Sunday, with 240 people coming to help us develop the electoral manifesto of majorities 2026.
Just below the value for money, people want to see politicians working with Cross Party. Did that too. The partial elections of North Tyneside Longbenton and Benton will be a joint campaign of MajorityThe Green Party and North Tyneside Community Independents. The majority is the new movement that I was elected to direct. Anyone can join, even if a member of another part. The only requirement is Accept our values social, economic and environmental justice and high standards of public life. No grifters here, thank you very much.
Working as North Tyneside together, people will have the chance to vote for a truly progressive candidate who listens. And avoid the voting division. Our candidates take no whip, which means that they serve the people, not the HQ of the party.
I would like to see it as a model for our electoral campaign on the city level in 2026. As Humphrey Bogart said, it could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
Star image via canary
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thecanary.co/opinion/2025/06/01/politicians-values-uk/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Harvard produces “smiling FK faces”, explains Bill Maher
- Healey says the defense review of sending a message to Moscow
- Antigua and Barbuda Under 19 Crickett tour through the United Kingdom ending – ABHCUK
- Superbugs thrive as antibiotic access fails in India
- Kai West Sumatra and BIM operating Skybridge Support Transportation Integration
- Who invented Beer Pong? The story of the origin is a mess
- Light earthquake shook Karachi. No damage was reported
- The details of the American-Chinese trade in Bessent will be repelled 'when Trump, Xi will speak
- Trumps Planned Destruction of Fema is an additional fear of this seasonal season
- Erdogan holds talks with Bulgarian and Somali presidents
- Boris Johnson thinks Trump can do what he said
- China invites us to “stop encouraging conflicts” to Hegseth Row