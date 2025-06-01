Politics
Trkiye welcomes the World Summit of Islamic Economy in pressure for inclusive financial reform
TThe second world summit of the Islamic economy met on Friday in Istanbul, bringing together senior officials, economists and financial leaders to approach the expansion role of Islamic finances in the construction of a more ethical and inclusive global economy.
Organized under the theme of Islamic economy strategies: avenue to an influential global economy, the high -level gathering took place at the Istanbul financial center and was inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the 2nd World Summit of the Islamic Economy of Istanbul at the Istanbul financial center in Istanbul, Trkiye on May 30, 2025. (AA photo)
Trkiye calls for greater cooperation between Islamic nations
In his opening speech, President Erdogan underlined a significant imbalance between the size of the Muslim population and its share in global economic activity. He noted that if Muslims represent around 25% of the world's population, their contribution to world trade and the world economy is 11% and 9% respectively. He stressed that this gap must be reduced thanks to stronger cooperation in finance, trade and investment.
President Erdogan also highlighted the strategic role of Trkiyes as a bridge between cultures and economies, stressing that the country's efforts to position Istanbul as a global financial center open up new opportunities for the broader Islamic economy. He argued that ethical and sustainable financial practices anchored in Islamic economic principles acquire global relevance in large uncertainty.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the 2nd World Summit of the Islamic Economy at the Istanbul financial center in Istanbul, Trkiye on May 30, 2025. (AA Photo)
More to read
Strategic alliances shape a long -term vision
Halkbank hosted, the summit took place in strategic partnership with the Office of Investments and Finance of the Presidency of the Republic of Trkiye, Trkiye Wealth Fund, Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, Ibn Haldun University, Istanbul Financial Center and Albaraka Group. The main participants included the Minister of the Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek, the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Fatih Karahan, and the UN special envoy for the financing of sustainable development Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldd.
Abdullah Saleh Kamel, president of the Albaraka forum for the Islamic economyhas described the summit as a timely opportunity for emerging markets to play an active role in training the future of the global economy. He reaffirmed the relevance of the Islamic economy as a model based on ethics, innovation and shared prosperity and called for exploitable executives who promote financial inclusion and resilience.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the 2nd World Summit of the Islamic Economy of Istanbul at the Istanbul financial center in Istanbul, Trkiye on May 30, 2025. (AA photo)
Ethical finance highlighted as a global solution
Minister Simsek has recognized the growing interest in Islamic finance, noting that despite its rapid expansion, it still represents just over 1% of the global financial market. He called for proactive efforts to evolve his scope, in particular the continuous volatility of world trade and economic policy.
The UN representative, Dr. Mohieldin, underlined the compatibility of Islamic financial principles with sustainable development objectives. He highlighted values such as justice, transparency and risk sharing as essential to resolve questions such as debt stress and financial fragmentation. He has encouraged more in -depth cooperation between Islamic countries before the next development conference for development.
The Minister of the Treasury and the finance of Trkiyes, Mehmet Simsek, speaks at the second world summit of the Islamic economy in Istanbul, held at the Istanbul financial center on May 30, 2025. (AA Photo)
The new ESG index aims to redefine ethical investment
An important step from the summit was the launch of the Islamic ESG index of Albaraka, created in partnership with Spectreco. The index merges ethical investment standards with environmental, social and governance measures (ESG) via a platform supplied by AI offering real-time audit and institutional transparency. It allows banks, asset managers and capital markets to develop investment portfolios aligned with ethical and performance standards.
The event also presented the first of a documentary film, Glimpsses of Islamic Banking: From Origins to Contemporary Reality, which retraced the evolution of Islamic finance for five decades and highlighted the growing trkiyes in the field.
The delegates pose with a certificate at the second world summit of the Islamic economy in Istanbul, held at the Istanbul financial center in Trkiye, on May 30, 2025. Among them, Bilal Erdogan, Vice-President of the Board of Directors of Ibn Haldun. (AA photo)
Trkiye affirms leadership in ethical finance
Yousef Hassan Khalawi, secretary general of the Albaraka Forum, reiterated the mission of the groups to trace new directions for the global economy. He unveiled their new sustainability index during the morning session and stressed the importance of collaboration in cities such as Istanbul, Medina and London to advance this vision.
Bilal Erdogan, vice-president of Ibn Haldun Universities BoardDescribes Trkiye as a stable and secure platform at a time of global volatility. He noted that even if Trkiye plays an increasingly active role in Islamic finance, an important information gap remains. He highlighted the role of education, youth programs and academic collaboration to overcome this challenge.
The summit also saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Albaraka and Halkbank forum, as well as an exchange of symbolic gifts between President Erdogan and Abdullah Saleh Kamel.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) attends the 2nd World Summit of Islamic Economy at the Istanbul financial center in Istanbul, Trkiye on May 30, 2025. (AA Photo)
Sponsors and partners included Trkiye Katilim Insurance, Sipay, Real Estate Katilim, Takasbank, Yildiz Holding, Ziraat Katilim Bank, Copend and Ayhan Law, with Turkish airlines serving as an official carrier and IQRAA as a media partner.
