Brit Dad 'caught espionage for China' while he called Xi Jinping the boss in telephone calls' ''

John Miller, 63, is accused of having plotted with the American Chinese national Cui Guanghai, 43

John Miller was arrested in Serbia (Picture: Social networks ))

A British businessman has been accused of acting as a secret agent for China, which is contracted as a military technology sensitive to Beijing.

John Miller, 63, was arrested in Belgrade, Serbia, April 24 after a one -month FBI bite. He is now faced with extradition to states, where he has been accused of conspiracy in order to illegally export American military technology sensitive to the Chinese government and participate in a targeted harassment campaign against a Chinese-American dissident artist.

Judicial documents filed in the eastern district of Wisconsin and California allege that Miller, who referred to the Chinese president XI Jinping as “ boss '' in intercepted calls, knowingly acted in the name of the Chinese state. The FBI declared that its use of the expression “the boss” indicated his “awareness that he was acting in the direction and control of the [Chinese] government.

Documents allege that Miller was sent back to Chinese President Xi Jinping as “ boss '' in intercepted calls (Picture: Getty images ))

The documents describe a dark operation in which Miller, as well as the co-accused baked Guanghai, tried to obtain advanced military quality equipment for the Popular Liberation Army of Chinas. The articles he would have sought include missile launchers, air defense radar systems, secure communication devices approved by NSA and Black Hornet microdrones – tiny surveillance tools capable of entering buildings and following enemy soldiers.

Miller, who has a five -bedroom house of 1.5 million people at Tunbridge Wells, Kent, would have suggested hiding an American communication device classified inside a food mixer before shipping it via DHL or Fedex to Hong Kong. The court documents reveal that Miller was caught up when the “arms dealers” with whom he thought they were negotiating proved to be infiltrated agents of the FBI.

During conversations, he would have assured them that the Chinese government would pay two to three times the cost of sensitive equipment, with the intention of incomingering it in China. The case comes at an era of increased American-Chinese tensions, especially around Taiwan.

US officials have issued new warnings that Beijing could prepare for military action against the island. US deputy prosecutor Todd Blanche described the case as a direct threat to national security.

The defendants targeted an American resident for having exercised his constitutional right to freedom of expression and conspired to American military technology sensitive to the Chinese regime, he said.

It is a blatant assault on both our national security and our democratic values. The Ministry of Justice will not tolerate foreign repression on American soil, and we will not allow hostile nations to infiltrate or exploit our defense systems.

Miller was arrested as part of a Sting FBI (Stock) (Picture: Getty images ))

Miller, who describes himself as a recruitment consultant, was also charged as part of a separate operation to intimidate a Chinese dissident artist based in the United States Critical of Xi Jinping.

The complaint in California declares: in particular, between or around October 2023 and around November 2023, Miller and Cui led and participated in a program to take several harassed, intimidating, threatening and emotional actions against the victim, in particular by carrying out several people, who, according to them, draws from the victims' car and destroy the works of art of victims, among other conducts.

Miller is accused of working in close collaboration with Cui, 43, also known as “Jack”, a Chinese national based in the United States. The two men risk up to 40 years in prison if they are found guilty.

Prosecutors claim to have paid about $ 10,000 (7,400) as a deposit for a cryptographic device via a letter to the United States and a transfer by wire to an American bank account.

The most serious offense they are accused – violation of the law on arms export control – bears a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The documents also claim that Miller and Cui paid two people to buy a controversial sculpture representing XI and his wife Peng Liyuan on his knees on the naked chest sand.

The apparent objective was to prevent works of art from being exhibited during a demonstration in San Francisco during the visit of XIS in November 2023.

According to court documents, Miller and Cui orchestrated other propaganda efforts, in particular by hiring someone who worked for the FBI, to organize a false protest against the president of Taiwans during an American visit. He included hiring actors to play the role of demonstrators who wore slogans, in particular: do not involve us in your war; Do not let Taiwan become Ukraine 2; We know who is our biggest trading partner and we are primarily responsible for America.

The harassment system has placed the victim in a reasonable fear for his security and the security of his immediate family, said the indictment.

The deputy director of the FBI, Dan Bongino, added: the defendants would have plotted to harass and interfere with an individual who criticized the actions of the People's Republic of China while exercising his rights of freedom of expression protected by the Constitution in the United States of America.

“The same individuals are also responsible for trying to obtain and export a sensitive American military technology to China … I want to congratulate the good work of the FBI and our partners in the United States and abroad to put an end to these illegal activities.

According to the FBI, Miller returned from a trip to China in June 2023 and boasted of infiltrated agents that he had met senior Chinese officials.

The trip could not have been better, he said, before explaining that Cui had taken him to meet Big Motherf ***** S to Beijing – two officials suspected of being high -ranking Chinese intelligence staff.

Miller is described in legal files as a legal permanent resident of the United States. Public archives in the United Kingdom show that he was a majority administrator or shareholder in at least nine companies, including Tefl Jobs China Ltd, a now dissolved company that seemed to facilitate English teaching jobs abroad.

In Kent, the neighbors expressed their shock against the revelations. We haven't thought about it, said a neighbor. We knew that his work involved a lot of trips, but we didn't really know what it was.

The British Foreign Ministry has confirmed its involvement. We provide consular assistance to a British national following his arrest in Serbia in April and we are in touch with local authorities and his family, said a spokesperson.

Miller remains in Serbian police custody because an extradition procedure in the United States is underway.