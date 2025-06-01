Imran Khans protest against the movement against PML-N in prison





The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said a national protest movement against the government led by the Muslim League of Pakistan (PML-N), committing to the campaign of Adiala prison, where the authorities have imprisoned him since August 2023.

After meeting Khan, the PTI senator, Ali Zafar, announced the protest plan, signaling a change towards the bustle of the street.

Khan, who denies the accusations of corruption and incentive, ordered Zafar to write a complete protest strategy in coordination with the PTIS legal team and leadership.

Zafar cited Khan saying that the waiting game is over and stressed that the movement will extend beyond Islamabad. The PTI provides for a national demonstration to contest what the party perceives as a political persecution. Khan said we are pushed to the wall.

The PML-N coalition faces accusations of engineering engineering in legal actions for the Khan's touch, which recently offered a dialogue with the military establishment for national unity but rejected personal concessions. Khans going to the demonstrations reflects the frustration of the judicial and executive inaction, according to the Express Tribune. PTI demonstration protests, such as post-EID 2025, have weakened, but Zafar stressed that this campaign will be decisive and well planned, avoiding previous traps.

The tensions between the army and the PTI continue to be obvious, in particular highlighted by the absence of leaders of the PTI of a dinner celebrating the Bunyan-Marsoos operation, the Pakistani response to Indian aggression in May 2025.

The non-participation of the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, further underlines this rift. While PML-N ministers are trying to minimize the PTIS's ability to mobilize supporters, Imran Khans calls for prison support could potentially energize his active supporters of social media.

The manifestation of Imran Khan has the potential to reshape the Pakistan's political landscape, testing PTI's ability to mobilize in an increasingly limited opposition environment. While political disorders in Pakistan is intensifying, the management of Khans, even behind bars, underlines its lasting influence. This situation could intensify tensions between Imran Khan, the PML-N and the military establishment.

