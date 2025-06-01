Form of the space of the Vina Jessica case, km 50 and Jokowi diploma, Rismon Beber this fact





JAKARTA, Mi – Medico -Legal digital expert, Rismon Sianipar, again stressed the authenticity of Joko Widodo alias Jokowi diploma documents with a modern technological approach. According to him, there are a certain number of technical irregularities which cannot be ignored, in particular in terms of evolution of printed and digital technology. “The CV is lost on the KPU server, how do we want to check. Just as when asked yesterday what things I examined, yes the law as a researcher,” said Ristmon in the podcast of the Television Justice Forum as seen Monitorindonesia.com, Sunday (1/6/2025). Rismon also underlined the research results directly at Gadjah Mada University (UGM). He said that the research process was independently carried out, without funding for a game. “I see directly (thesis), come free of charge,” he said. According to him, he came directly to the library of the Forestry Faculty of the UGM to verify the thesis documents which could have belonged to Jokowi. Rismon also analyzed a digital medico-legal point of view that the quality of the mold in the Jokowi diploma diploma document had a pixel or DPI density (points per inch) which was too high to be produced by technology in the 1980s. “In the evolution of technological advancement, the evolution of the development of hardware and software computer technology, it is not possible to produce a very perfect ratification sheet with a very high DPI, very tight points. These cannot be produced by equipment in 2004-2005,” said Ristmon. According to him, this shows that the documents circulating are more similar to modern printing results, not to old printing machines such as Handpress or Letter Press. He also questioned the examination method carried out by the police of criminal investigations which used only a visual approach and a feeling to conclude the authenticity of the document. “The explanation of the Dirtipidim Bareskrim Polri yesterday, only touched, felt, there is a basin. It is not scientific, not objective, so it is concluded that there is a basin. Rismon considers that the method is far from scientific standards in the world of medico-legal laboratories. “This is how we work to test the forensic laboratory? The conclusion of dirtipidum is very premature with civilization,” he said. Even Rismon also highlighted the history of Bareskrim Forensic Laboratory in the management of other major cases. Then he referred to the case of Vina Cirebon, the case of the death of Wayan Mirna Salihin (captured by Jessica), as well as the incident at km 50. “We see the balance sheet, the case of Vina Cirebon, which happened to the SMS 22.14 extraction, they did not use it in the scene,” he explained. He also added that in the case of Jessica, Bareskrim was called using Free Windows software, even if the device used had a Linux operating system. “Jessica, using the IRED store, free software that Windows Operation System and Lie said that it was the software available on the DVR FD161s. Even if it was the Linux operating system, a different nature. Here, the sea, here is the air. It is not possible and always a lie,” he said. Rismon also mentioned that there was a serious error in the KM 50 case, including the data deletion law and not to receive a police line in a place that allegedly a crime scene. “Km 50, the police ordered the deletion of video surveillance data, mobile phones, in the KM50 rest area. Subject: Jokowi false diploma via Jessica km 50



