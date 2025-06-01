No official conference in progress with Fed Govt on Imrans Release: SAIF





PESHAWAR – The advisor to the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on information and public relations, lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif, said that no official negotiation was currently underway with the federal government concerning the liberation of the founding president of PTI, Imran Khan.

He recalled that in period of Indian assault, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) was united in the Pakistani army, the nation and the federal government. He urged the government not to show political arrogance following this major national success.

Speaking during a “Meet the Press” event at the Abbottabad Press Club, and earlier during a seminar organized by the Hajra Hamza Foundation in the Auditorium of Jalal Baba on the day of world thalassemia, Barrister Saif declared that cases against Imran Khan are baseless and that it is subject to a serious injustice. He stressed that Imran Khan's imprisonment will not break his mind; On the contrary, such actions only feed the growing popularity of PTI. Saif challenged the government to release Imran Khan and to engage in politically, saying that the federal government does not have the legal and constitutional authority to make unilateral decisions. He recognized that some people are trying to mediate a resolution but warned that continuous political instability threatens both the national economy and security.

During the seminar of Thalassémie Day, the MAJ (RETD) Abid Lative underlined the efforts and contributions of the Hajra Hamza Foundation. During the event “Meet The Press”, president of the Abbottabad Press Club, Sardar Naved Alam; Secretary General, Raja Munnir Khan; And the president of the Abbottabad Union of Journalists, Atif Qayum, has raised several requests. These include the financing of a media colony, the issuance of accreditation cards for journalists, medical funds and the inclusion of Abbottabad journalists in information visits and training workshops. Regarding the media colony proposed for journalists from Abbottabad, the lawyer Saif said that the chief minister had been approached and that efforts are made to resolve the issue during the current financial year. He also provided continuous support to take up other challenges that the journalist community faces.

The lawyer SAIF described the federal government's tactics as a sign of fear and reiterated that Imran Khan would never engage in negotiations for a personal benefit. However, he added, Imran Khan is ready to accept any condition for the greater good in Pakistan. He criticized the federal government for transformed Islamabad into a “city of containers” in response to the PTI protest movement and to target unarmed political workers instead of competing for democratic reasons.

He also strongly condemned violence against journalists in Punjab and the suppression of dissident voices. Lawyer SAIF revealed that Imran Khan will soon announce the next phase of the protest movement and stressed that internal party issues should not be disseminated publicly by the media.

In terms of health, the lawyer SAIF noted that the provincial government has included treatment for thalassemia in the Sehat cards program, and that bone marrow transplants will now also be covered at government costs.

