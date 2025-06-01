The last heartbreaking words from Gran to darling childhood when she was dying by the roadside

Her husband rushed to the scene of the accident and kissed and held her hand

(Picture: Family document ))

The last devastating words of her husband's great-grandmother when she was dying by the road was revealed in court.

Christine Jones died three days after the car in which she was a passenger was hit by another vehicle. Despite his big injuries, the 68 -year -old man was able to recover his mobile from his handbag to call her husband for almost 50 years.

He then rushed to the scene and kissed and held his hand with his wife, saying to him: “Please don't let me die.”

He came after the car of the armed forces veteran, Ian Ashworth, advanced on their way and caused a Smash head on. The father, who “does not remember the way or reason” of the deadly collision while he returned home from the gymnasium, was spared an immediate prison sentence on the incident, which remains largely unexplained.

Liverpool Crown Court heard this week that Bryn Jones, 81, was driving his Ford Fiesta along Thornton Common Road in Wirral around 9:00 p.m. on August 14, 2023 with her daughter-in-law, Ms. Jones as a passenger from the front seat. The two had returned home from Arrowe Park Hospital, where her long -term partner and her mother, Brenda Jones, had been admitted as hospitalized patients.

Eric Lamb, continuing, described how Ashworth, from New Heyes to Neston, was moving in the opposite direction in his Peugeot 3008 in the meantime. The next collision was not taken from the camera or witness by any other person, while the two motorists have “no memory” of the event.

But, due to the brands left by vehicles on the surface of the road, the investigators concluded that the 62-year-old accused vehicle had “crossed the central fracture in the opposite road”, leading to an impact on the off-turn of the two cars. No defects were found on the Ford or the Peugeot, no motorist is “altered by alcohol or drugs” and no obstruction is noted in the highway.

Ms. Jones, who grew up in Thornton Hough and lived in Neston for 50 years, was able to leave the vehicle after the accident. But the mother of five, the nan of 11 and the great-grandmother of three children died in the hospital three days later due to “severe breast injuries and abdomen”.

In a statement that was read in court on their behalf, her children explained how they and other relatives arrived at the scene before the emergency services after being informed of the accident and said: “We replay every moment in our heads like a slideshow. Constant images are a cruel reminder.

“We always expect to wake up and learn that all this was a dream. The simple fact of knowing how much she would have been afraid and the pain she would have felt our minds every day. Mom was our laughter and our constant. She was the first person we called with good or bad news.”

They also described their grandmother as being “broken” when she is told of the death of her daughter, their statement adding: “Seeing she screams” not my little girl “is something that always haunts us. She blamed herself and felt useless.

“The most difficult thing was to watch our father try to be strong for us, knowing that it is completely broken. It feels like we lost both parents. Although we know that Mr. Ashworth never left that evening to intentionally injure anyone, it caused so much pain to so many people.”

Bryn Jones suffered fractures at the top of the arm, the collarbone and the ribs during the accident and spent more than fifteen in the hospital. He described in his own statement how Brenda Jones, his 16 -year -old partner, died only three months later in November due to the “shock and sadness” of the death of his daughter.

Ian Ashworth outside the liverpool crown courtyard (Picture: Liverpool Echo ))

Mr. Jones added: “Christine and I were less than a quarter of a mile from the Brenda family home when the accident occurred. I will never forget the devastation of Brenda that her daughter had died of her injuries. Christine took care of Brenda full time.

“I was devastated. The injuries I have suffered are nothing compared to the emotional loss that I felt as a result of the accident and the loss of my family.”

Mr. Lamb finally read a declaration by Christine Jones's husband, Alan Jones, who said of the evening in question: “I continued to look at the clock, asking me why it was taking so long and thought that something it was bad.

“I went directly to her, I kissed her and promised that she would be fine. Her last words for me were” please didn't let me die. “I stayed with her, kissing her face and holding her hand. The following days were unbearable.

“Christine and I met on the school bus at the age of 13. It is all I have ever known. We had to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary two months after his death. She was so looking forward to celebrating our life with our wonderful family and friends. I had to put the money that we had saved for the party to her funeral.

“I sit alone in the house she made, she was constantly missing and unable to do the things we wanted to do together. I feel totally lost without her. I visit Christine's grave every day because I don't want her to be alone.

“She was so afraid that evening. She even managed to get her phone out of her bag to call me because she was so desperate that I was with her. How she managed to do that, I will never know.”

Ashworth has undergone fractured vertebrae, several broken ribs and a spleen broken in the collision. Under the interview, he later told the detectives that his “last memory was at traffic lights” but “recalled a sidewalk that came out” which “was perhaps a reason” for his car crossing the path of the other vehicle.

He, however, “expressed remorse and asked that his apologies be transmitted”. Darren Finnegan, in defense, said in court: “He asked me to express his deep remorse and how sorry he is for family members who are present in court today.

“Mr. Ashworth worked all his life. He had joined the Royal Navy in 1980. He served in the Malouines as an engineer and left in 2002. He is currently working as a machinist for a local factory. He has a son who is 21, with whom he regularly hikes in the mountains.

“The day in question, Ashworth had gone to the gymnasium. He had food before leaving the gymnasium and went to her ex-partner in Housesit for her while she and their son went to Scotland for a vacation.

“Mr. Ashworth has no memory of the collision herself. He remembers sailing in a sidewalk through the village. He then remembers an exchange with the emergency teams the extract of his vehicle. He has no memory of the way or the reason why the collision occurred.

“It must have been a momentary and momentary laps of concentration. There is no evidence that Mr. Ashworth is distracted by his phone or anything of this nature.

“Mr. Ashworth has no previous convictions. He is a man of good character. There is a reference of character of his ex-partner. She describes him as a kind, generous and favorable person who put the needs and desires of others before those of himself.

“He has a good driving file. He has remorse. He feels sorry for the Jones and was devastated to hear what happened to Ms. Jones. It was a moment that was entirely out of character for Mr. Ashworth.”

Mr. Finnegan detailed how Ashworth, who used a stick when he headed for the platform, had then undergone a broken neck after falling on the stairs, adding: “He paid for his own price for his actions. His injuries, including fractured vertebrae, a broken splendor which was to be removed and broken from the ribs. He spent 16 or 17 days in the hospital.

“Mr. Ashworth's brother, towards the end of last year, committed suicide. The death of his brother followed that of the death of his mother a few years earlier, a woman that Mr. Ashworth had taken care. Only a few weeks ago, Ashworth was the victim of a serious assault when his ankle and his arm were broken. The two injuries required surgery.”

Ashworth admitted to having caused death by reckless driving and caused serious injuries by negligent driving. Appearing on the platform carrying a black suit on a white shirt and a tie sporting a military crest on Wednesday, he did not show any reaction because he received a prison sentence of 12 months suspended for 18 months with a requirement of rehabilitation activity of up to 10 days.

Ms. Jones' family members were seen in the public gallery, some having sometimes been in tears during the hearing. Ashworth has also been forbidden to drive for two years and will have to pass a prolonged retest before being authorized to return to the roads.

Feeling, judge Robert Trevor-Jones said: “I would like to say at the beginning that this is a really tragic case. A life has been lost and another seriously affected. No penalty that I can adopt today could never reflect such a loss for the victim and their families. For them, I express my greatest sympathy.

“Naturally, questions arise. Why? How is the fact that it is only little.

“There is no evidence of a loss of control. There was no gap with one or the other of the vehicles. No one has been altered by alcohol or drugs. There is no indication that speeding was a factor, and yet you were on the opposite side.

“What resulted here is an incalculable loss for many family members. The pending question is whether it should be served immediately or can it be properly suspended.

“The factors in favor of the suspension of sentence are that there are clearly reasonable rehabilitation prospects. You do not present a danger to the public and that there is a strong personal attenuation. I do not consider, in all, in all the circumstances of this case, that the immediate guard is requested, and therefore the penalty will be suspended.”