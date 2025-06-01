The turkey problem – Tovima.com

Although there is a point of participation of Turkey in security, the new financial instrument to support the European defense industry, this does not necessarily make sense.

There is one point for those who want to see a larger European system in place. Because it will be made stronger by the participation of countries which are not member states of the EU.

But that does not make sense when these countries clearly do not share the need for European defense or show no tendency to support it. When they just want to get their hands on money to pump in their own defense industries.

The agreement concluded in Brussels supposedly provides European defense while limiting the risk of strengthening the EU's random defense industries on the catch.

In reality, this does not guarantee anything. Because nothing is clear or given, because the majority of states have decided to treat Turkey as an important partner, although for reasons of opportunity.

Of course, the government may claim to have ensured that “guarantees” are in place. This means that specific agreements can only be concluded with third countries like Turkey only when there is no imminent war threat, and that such decisions must be unanimous.

I'm not even sure that Turkey has noticed.

Ankara has never spared a reflection on “guarantees or worried about the objections made against him.

As a country, he simply does what he considers to his advantage, that is also why his silly idea of ​​renamed himself as a “European” has failed. Because Turkey is not European.

Needless to say, this does not free up the government and the Greek policy in general from the need to take into account new developments in their approach to Turkey. Including the developments which arise from a turn of events which is in favor of Greece.

Because, to tell the truth, we discuss European defense at a time when Turkey is firmly on the wrong side in the two main problems of the day (Ukraine and the Middle East), which are also regional problems.

So what kind of defense can we look forward?

On the other hand, of course, objections are not a policy.

This has no meaning for the country to exclude from the inner functioning of the EUS in the name of an opposition that many in Europe consider both harmful and secondary.

We must not sulk.

What we have to do is aim to limit Turkey's participation in European affairs as much as possible, unless it is accompanied by powerful guarantees that our neighbor will behave like a modern European democracy.

And since Turkey does not behave or does not think, along the line of conduct that no guarantee of this type can be a Givénropéen defense can in fact be built on foundations which have both a point and a meaning.