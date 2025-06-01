Donald Trump shares a baseless plot that Biden was “executed in 2020”





President Donald Trump has republished a basic conspiracy theory on former president and rival Joe Biden on his official social account of truth.

Late Saturday evening, the 78 -year -old president shared a position of a small pro -Trump account that said: “There is no # Joebiden – executed in 2020”.

He continues by saying that the real Biden has been replaced by “double clones entities and soul -free engineering robotic”, and that the Democrats “do not know the difference”.

Newsweek contacted the White House out of regular hours to clarify why the president shared the position and if this in a way represents his approval of conspiracy theory. Newsweek also contacted the former president Biden through his talent representative, Creative Artists Agency, by e-mail for an answer.

Why it matters

There is no credible evidence to support part of this complaint. Biden has made numerous live public appearances, participated in unicenized press conferences and has embarked on direct interactions with world leaders, which would all be impossible to simulate in a convincing manner with current technology. In addition, such an extensive concealment would require the complicity of thousands of people through the political spectrum, including republicans, journalists and foreign officials – an incredible scenario.

Trump's republishment comes shortly after the news that former president Biden had received a diagnosis of prostate cancer, which his office described as aggressive but allowing effective treatment. Since the diagnosis, questions have explained why cancer has not been detected earlier, as well as theories that its condition was covered during its presidency and may have contributed to a perceived cognitive decline and its low performance in the June presidential debate against Trump.

What to know

The social post of truth itself linked to an article from the Babylon Bee satirical conservative website, which is not linked to conspiracy theory and entitled “The Biden family was afraid of no longer lacking time to exploit the health of Joe Biden”. He included dozens of hashtags linked to Maga and links to separate social accounts from truth such as Christianpatriots.

Us President Donald Trump, Joined by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Speaks to Reporters in the Oval Office of the White House On May 30, 2025 in Washington, Dcus President Donald Trump, Joined by Tesla Ceo Elon Musk, Speaks to Reporters in the Oval Office of the White House Washington, DC Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The position comes only a few weeks after the diagnosis of the former president with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. In the announcement, cancer was classified as having a Gleason score of 9, defined by the American Cancer Society as “high level”, with metastases with bone.

The days following the announcement, President Trump shared another position which described Biden as “decrepit corpse”. The post also accused the Democrats of having stolen the 2020 elections, forgiving “their friends” and the use “of an autopen to start wars” – the latter a reference to the accusation that Biden did not physically sign official documents, including grains, and that the White House used an automated signature.

What people say

The far -right activist and commentator Laura Loodor, posted on X: “Trump has just republished this on the truth.” There is no Joe Biden “alongside a laughing emoji.

President Trump, at a joint press conference with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday called Biden “not an intelligent person, but somewhat vicious.”

“If you feel sorry for him, don't feel sorry for yourself. Because he's so vicious. What he did with his political opponent and all the people he injured – he injured a lot of Biden people. And so I really don't feel sorry for him.”

The American Cancer Society, in a press release published following the diagnosis of Biden, said: “We are sticking with former president Biden and the former first lady Dr. Jill Biden when they are confronted with this diagnosis. The former president is a long -standing champion in the fight to end cancer as we know him, for everyone.”

What happens next?

Addressing journalists on his recent diagnosis, former president Joe Biden said he “felt good”, adding that his treatment was “in progress” and that “all people are very optimistic”.

