Survey on problem indicators, Projo's public demands are increasingly convinced that the original Jokowi diploma: National Okezone

Jakarta The majority of respondents believe in authenticity degree The 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as the study of Indonesian political indicators. The figure reached 66.9% which did not believe 19.1%.

According to the Secretary General (Secretary General) of the Volable Profolor DPP (Projo) of Pro Jokowi (Projo) Handoko, the investigation can be considered a debate on false diplomas is something wrong. He respected the results of the Indonesian survey on political indicators because it has increasingly made the public confident in the initial diploma of Jokowi.

“We respect the results of a public opinion survey. We also think that the S1 Jokowi diploma is original or non-false,” he said, quoted on Sunday (1/6/2025).

The criminal investigation police also carried out a series of exams and tests of the forensic laboratory. The results also show that the Iriana husband diploma is original. “The case of the false diploma accusations is managed by the national police. The results of the survey guarantee that the S1 Jokowi diploma is original,” he added.

He hoped that all questionable parties could open their reflections on what was debated linked to false diplomas was not proven. Then, for those who reported that the case could be responsible.

“Projo encouraged the public to obtain the clarity and the certainty of the police. The reported parties will also be responsible for their accusations,” he said.

(Arief Setyadi)