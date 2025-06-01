Pitch report of the Narendra Modi stadium: Mi vs pbks qualify 2

The Narendra stadium in Ahmedabad will host the qualification match 2 between the Indians of Mumbai and the Kings of Punjab on June 1. In particular, PBKS finished at the top of the ranking at 10 teams at the League stadium, then faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the qualifier 1. However, PBKS marked only 101 runs and was tamed by RCB, which won the match by 8 titles in 10 excitations.

On the other hand, Mi, which finished 4th in the league scene, played the eliminator competition against Gujarat Titans and won 20 points.

In particular, qualifying matches 1 and Eliminator were played in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. And now the 2 games of the Seasons will be played in Ahmedabad.

Regarding the tête-à-tête recording, Mi and PBKS met 33 times in the IPL. Mi won 17 games at PBKS 15. A match was tied. During the 2025 season, the two teams met twice, with a victory each.

PBKS aims to reach their 2nd IPL final in the history of tournaments, having lost to KKR in 2014. Meanwhile, Mi will aim to qualify for their 7th final. They won 5 trophies in addition to being punctual finalists.

Before a 2 crunch qualification battle, we examine the pitch report of the Narendra Modi stadium alongside ideas and match conditions.

Where is the Narendra Modi stadium and what's known for?

As mentioned, the stadium is located in the capital of Gujarat Ahmedabad. In total, 7 games were played this season at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. This place is the Home Stadium of Gujarat Titans, which won 4 and lost three of the 7 games this season. Meanwhile, Mi and Pbks have played a match so far this season in this place. Pbks beat GT while Mi lost their confrontation.

Originally appointed the Motera stadium, the place was renamed after Narendra Modi. It is the largest cricket stadium in the world, and the place welcomed the ICC 2023 World Cup final in addition to playing the IPL 2022 and 2023 finals. In particular, this stadium will also welcome the IPL 2025 final. Originally, Eden Gardens was supposed to welcome this qualifier of seasons 2 and final, but the BCCI has changed the tournament once the tournament was suspended halfway throughout the season.

The Narendra Modi stadium has four changing rooms, 11 central locations and two training grounds. Training grounds can also serve as places of domestic matches.

Recently, the British rock group Coldplay occurred here in this stadium in January 2025 as part of their music by The Spheres World Tour.

What does the field look like at the Narendra Modi stadium?

This season, 9 of the 14 rounds on this site have witnessed more than 200 scores, which is the best count of the other sites of the season. This also shows how the surface here promotes the striker in general. Meanwhile, the teams beating first won six of the seven games this season. The only victory for a hunting team was seen in a day game. Whatever the Captain wins the draw that will seek to beat here and set a target greater than 200. The Sunday shock could most likely be played on a red ground surface here, which recently welcomed the shock between GT and CSK.

Key statistics and recordings at the Narendra Modi stadium

The Punjab Kings holds the highest team total at the Narendra Modi stadium, marking 243/5 against GT in March 2025. The lowest score here is 123/9 against KKR in season IPL 2021. This is the 3rd lowest score by a team here, according to Sponne.

The best scorer here is 178/3 against the Royals of Rajasthan in IPL 2014. Their lowest score here is 152/9 against GT in IPL 2023.

During the IPL 2025 season, the scores of the first rounds are read here: 243, 196, 217, 203, 224, 235 and 230. The average score of the first heats here this season is 221.14.

Meanwhile, the second rounds scores here this season are: 232, 160, 159, 204, 186, 202 and 147. The average score here while continuing is 184.28. Therefore, the striker here first brought more value and races.

The current skipper Mi Hardy Pandya, who played earlier for GT, has 246 points here in this place at 30.75. In 2 games, Jasprit Bumrah has 3 copies here at only 12.33. For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh has three counters here from 3 games.

The Pacers have been more successful, with 7 of the 10 best quotes in terms of the counters here being quick quasses.

PBKS won two games here while first beating compared to Mis One.

In total, 43 games were played here in this place. The average execution rate in the stick first is 9.01. The teams first striking here have won 21 times.

Mi vs pbks: Will weather forecast will play a role?

According to the meteorological update, the forecasts for the Kings of Punjab against Mumbai Indian qualify 2 seem well, without rain not planning the game. It should be a hot and humid day. The temperature could go between 27 and 36 degrees Celsius, while humidity should be around 51 to 64%. The rain will not play any role, and we will have a clean competition.

Mi vs pbks: Pitch advantage for what side?

Both sides have equal depth and pedigree. It is not much to separate them. Pacers will have his say in this competition. The two parties are deeply fighting and have a quality in the striking and bowlingal departments. PBKS won his match here earlier this season, while MI has lost his confrontation.

Put Trent Boult rejected the PBK opener twice in 5 IPL rounds. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh came out Rohit Sharma once in six rounds. These two battles can set the tone for this competition.

Pitch FAQ report for the Narendra Modi stadium

What is Pitch's report for the Narendra Modi stadium for today's match?

The land should be adapted to the striker. The average score here while striking first this season is 220 and more.

Who has the best record at the Narendra Modi stadium?

PBKS won three games out of six (tied 1, lost 2) at the Narendra Modi stadium. Mi played six times here and won only once.

Related