Trump says he will remove the appointment of the musk partner, Jared Isaacman, will direct the NASAExBulletin

Washington President Donald Trump announced late Saturday that he retired the appointment of the technological billionaire Jared Isaamman, an associate advisor to the Trump, Elon Musk, to lead NASA, saying that he had made the decision after an “in -depth journal” of the “anterior associations” of Isaacman.

We didn't know what Trump meant and the White House did not immediately respond to an explanation email request.

“After an in -depth examination of previous associations, I remove by this the appointment of Jared Isaacman to direct NASA,” wrote Trump on his social media site. “I will soon announce a new candidate who will be aligned with the mission and will put America first in space.”

Trump announced in December during the presidential transition he had chosen Isaamman to be the next administrator of the space agency. Isaacman, 42, was a close collaborator with Musk since the purchase of his first chartered flight to the Société Spacex de Musk in 2021.

He is CEO and founder of Shift4, a credit card processing company. He also bought a series of spacex flights from SpaceX and made the first private space step. SpaceX has vast contracts with NASA.

The Senate Commercial, Science and Transport Committee approved the appointment of Isaacman at the end of April and a vote by the full Senate was almost expected.

Musk seemed to deplore Trump's decision after the news broke out earlier on Saturday, displaying on site X, “it is rare to find someone so competent and good heart”.

SpaceX belongs to Musk, a contributor and advisor to the Trump campaign who announced this week that he was leaving the government after several months at the head of the Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government, or Doge. Trump has created the agency to reduce government size and charge musk.

Semafor was the first to point out that the White House had decided to draw the appointment of Isaacman.

