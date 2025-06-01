



Washington – The American Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said on June 1 that President Donald Trump could speak very soon with Chinas Xi Jinping, and that such a call could help break the logjam in commercial talks between the two biggest economies in the world. On May 30, Trump accused Beijing of having violated an agreement concluded in May in Geneva negotiated by Mr. Bessent to temporarily lower incredibly high prices that they had imposed themselves, for a 90 -day break. The slow Chinese slow Chinese on export permit for rare earths and other elements necessary to ensure that cars and fries have fueled frustration, the Wall Street Journal reported on May 30 of a concern that has been confirmed by American officials. But Mr. Bessent seemed to reduce the pressure of a notch, saying that CBSS faces the nation that the gaps could be filled. I am convinced that when President Trump and Party President XI have an appeal that it will be calculated, Mr. Bessent said, but noting that China retained some of the products they agreed to release during our agreement. When asked if the rare earths were one of these products, Mr. Bessent said, yes. Maybe this is a problem in the Chinese system. Maybe it is intentional. See well after the president speaks with XI, he said. When a Trump-Xe call could take place, Mr. Bessent said: I think we will see something very soon. Since Trump has returned to the presidency, he threw up the scanning rates on most American trade partners, with particularly high prices on Chinese imports. The new Tit-to-Tat samples on both sides reached three figures before de-escalation in May, where Washington agreed to temporarily reduce the additional Chinese import rates by 145% to 30%. China, on the other hand, reduced its additional tasks by 125% to 10%. In an interview with ABCS this week, the secretary of trade Howard Lutnick said that China has slowed the agreement, adding: we take certain actions to show them what it felt on the other side of this equation. Our president understands what to do. He's going to work, said Lunick. AFP JoinChannel Télégramme de St And get the latest news provided to you.

