Nab, govt deny imran khan eid liberation





The sources of the NAB and the government have denied rumors about the publication of the founding president of PTI, Imran Khan, before the AID UL Adha. The news reported on Sunday that PTI officials are not expecting its release either.

The media and political circles have buzzed by speech of a possible contract or court decision which could release Imran Khan early. But the authorities have closed these complaints.

A NAB source confirmed, no opinion was sent to Nab in a problem that could affect his surety or release before Eid. He also said that the court had to hear the accusation before giving compensation, and this has not yet happened.

Government representatives repeated denial. A senior official has clearly declared, on the table, nothing is known, negotiated or offered.

Apart from Rawalpindi's anti-terrorism courtyard, Khans’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha told journalists that rumors of liberation were baseless. He said there is no offer, neither in offers nor in leniency. Rumors have no base.

Despite clear statements, some PTI leaders and media analysts still believe that Khan could get a deposit before Eid. They hope that the hearing of the High Court of Islamabad on June 5 will help. Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, asked the court to suspend their sentence in the Toshakhana case.

However, NAB sources have said that the court had not yet published a notification. Legal experts have also stressed that these cases generally take time and go through several hearings.

The biggest legal situation also blocks any quick relief for Khan. The High Court of Islamabad recently declared that it would probably not intend the Khans to call in 2025. It disputes a sentence of 14 years in the case of 190 million al-Qadir Trust.

The IHC registrar's office said Khans' call in January 2025 was still in the request phase. The court follows a policy that favors older calls.

Currently, the IHC manages 279 convicted calls. These include 63 cases of death penalty and 73 perpetuity sentences. Due to this backward and the NJPMCS directive to manage the older cases first, the court will not have Khans calling this year.

