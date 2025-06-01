Weather Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad: What happens if the rains wash 2 qualification between MI, PBKS? Check





The skipper Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Punjab Kings (PBKS), won the draw and chose to play against the Mumbai Indians (Mi) in qualification 2 of the in progress Indian League ( IPL ) Sunday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of this match will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final of the 18th edition of the League rich in cash on Tuesday, June 3, at the same place. However, the long -awaited shock was delayed due to the rains in Ahmedabad. What's going on during full washing?

In the event of a complete washing, the team with the higher position in the point table will pass in the next round. This would promote the Punjab Kings led by Shreyas Iyer, who exceeded the league scene with 19 points and maintained a higher net race compared to the Mumbai Indians, which finished fourth.

The Governance Council BCCI and IPL have implemented additional time provisions to combat potential rain interruptions. The playing conditions now include an additional hour to complete the match if weather disturbances occur. “Similar to the playoff scene, an additional hour will be allocated to the playing conditions for the remaining matches of the League scene, from Tuesday, May 20,” said the BCCI announcement earlier in the season. Live events

The IPL play conditions, in particular article 13.7.3 concerning additional time, provides detailed directives: “When the start of the game is delayed or the game is suspended for any reason, then an additional time up to a hundred and twenty minutes for avoidance of avoidance. Interruption, the supply of one hundred and twenty minutes for the additional play-off matches must be used first, followed by the time allocated to time. The reduction in the sleeve change interval (if applicable). “An additional clarification is provided concerning the super scenarios:” for more clarity, the change period (maximum of 10 mins) for an area after the main correspondence is to be taken into account when applying the additional provision. Is there a reserve day for IPL 2025 qualify 2? The match agreements currently do not include a provision of the day of the reserve for the second qualifier. The tournament organizers confirmed that only the final has a designated reserve day in the event of weather interruptions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/sports/narendra-modi-stadium-ahmedabad-weather-pbks-vs-mi-ipl-2025-qualifier-2-what-happens-if-the-match-gets-washed-out/articleshow/121550759.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos