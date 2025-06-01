Bill Maher finds common ground with Donald Trump: “The nucleus of a good idea”





The actor Bill Maher presented an agreement with President Donald Trump during his Friday evening television program, saying that the targeting by the White House of Harvard University is a “nucleus of a good idea”.

Maher described the Elite Ivy League institution as a “Trou ** factory” and said that he had long criticized the university.

Newsweek contacted Harvard and the White House by email to comment on Saturday morning.

Why it matters

Maher is a coherent Trump critic, regularly laughed at the president for years on his real -time HBO program with Bill Maher. At the same time, while the actor continues to identify himself as a democrat, he often criticizes opinions “awake” of many in his political party.

He also regularly invited the Republicans to his show, and at the end of March, he dined with Trump in the White House. After the meeting, Maher spoke favorably about the president's personal interactions with him, arousing criticism of many liberal criticisms.

Trump's recent actions against Harvard have attracted the counterposter of Democrats and other criticisms. However, Maher suggested an agreement with the president on the issue.

What to know

During her Friday evening show, Maher welcomed the anchor of CNN Jake Tapper and the representative Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts democrat on his panel. During the discussion, the actor spoke of the Trump administration's actions against Harvard.

“Harvard's situation. Trump declared war on the spot against Harvard. And as so much he does, there is a nucleus of a good idea there. I mean, I was **** ING on Harvard long before he was,” said Maher.

Tapper jumped, joking: “Well, you went to Cornell [University]So I mean … “

“That is not why,” replied Maher, the exchange drawing the laughter of the public and the actor. “No, it's because Harvard is an A ** Hole factory in many ways, which produces F *** faces smiling.”

He then asked Moulton: “Are you from Harvard?” To which Tapper stressed that the member of the Democratic Congress has “three degrees of Harvard”.

“The current company except,” added Maher quickly.

Bill Maher attends the Vanity Fair 2025 Oscar Day at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2 in Beverly Hills, California. Incart: President Donald Trump is seen at the commemorative amphitheater in … Bill Maher attended the Vanity Fair 2025 Oscar Day at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2 in Beverly Hills, California. Incart: President Donald Trump is seen at the Memorial Amphitheater in the National Cemetery of Arlington in Arlington, Virginia, May 26. More dimes dipasupil / filmmakers / Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images how is after Harvard after Harvard

The dispute between Trump and Harvard University began earlier this year when his administration accused Harvard of not having adequately approached anti-Semitism on his campus, citing a “pro-terrorist conduct” during demonstrations.

The administration responded by freezing more than $ 2 billion in federal research subsidies in Harvard in April and has since tried to end the university's ability to register international students through the student program and visitors' program (SEVP).

The State Department is also investigating the B-1 (business visas) and B-2 (tourist visas) associated with Harvard University, according to Fox News.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has taken measures to eliminate the Harvard student visa program, saying that the University had refused to comply with a request for a disposition for behavioral files for student visa holders.

Trump, meanwhile, demanded the names and countries of origin of all international students, saying that federal support has entitled the government to this information. He wrote on Truth Social last Sunday: “We want to know who these foreign students are, a reasonable demand since we give Harvard billions of dollars.”

Harvard insists on the fact that he respected government requests, “despite the unprecedented nature and scope of demand”.

On Thursday, the American district judge Allison Burroughs intervened and issued a preliminary injunction, which prevented the Trump administration from revoking the SEVP certification of the school without first after the legally compulsory procedures.

What people say

President Donald Trump to journalists on Wednesday: “Harvard must behave. Harvard treats our country with a great lack of respect. And all they do is become deeper and deeper … They have to behave, you know. I am looking for the country … and for Harvard. I want Harvard to be able to.”

The president of Harvard, Alan M. Garber, in a press release after a victory by the court this week: “This is an essential step to protect the rights and opportunities of our international students and academics, which are vital for the mission and the community of the university. Many of us are likely to have concerns and additional questions. Updates and important advice will continue to be provided by the International Office become available. “

Senator John Kennedy, a republican of Louisiana, on X, formerly Twitter on Friday: “Harvard's attitude is:” We can do what we want, and we have a constitutional right to your money “. I think they are mistaken, and I think they will know how wrong they are.”

Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov, Democrat, wrote on X Thursday in response to attacks against Harvard: “When you deport the young people and cancel the visas of their friends, you quickly become the public enemy.”

The representative Seth Moulton wrote on X Wednesday: “Trump's sad obsession for schools he does not like continues. These policies will mean that we are less competitive, less credible and less innovative in the future. No one wins.”

What happens next?

The actions of the Trump administration targeting Harvard continue to be pleaded in court.

