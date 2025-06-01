Robert Jenrick collides with the LBC presenter after remembering his own “illegal” behavior





Lewis Goodall and Robert Jenrick clashed on LBC. LBC Robert Jenrick Faced with a live radio presenter after being recalled His own illegal behavior in the past. The secretary in the shade of justice was toasted by Lewis Goodall a few days after Video showing him confronting the prices on the London basement. But on LBC on Sunday, Goodall established a link between this and Jenrick admitting the illegal approval of a planning request by the conservative donor Richard Desmond in 2020. The 1 billion project on the old Westferry Printworks site on the island of Dogs in Londons received a last -minute stay by Jenrick after the local council, then the independent planning inspection said that it should be refused. The decision of the Housing Secretary of the time came one day before the Tower Hamlet council approved a new rate for its community infrastructure (CIL) a decision that would have increased the financial liabilities of Desmonds to the local authority between 30 and 50 m. It appeared that Jenrick sat next to Desmond during a conservative fundraising, but he always insisted that it had nothing to do with his decision. On LBC, Goodall asked him: has anyone already accosted you in the street for illegally approving a billionaire housing project supporting curators who could have cost the taxpayer 45 million? The creation of rules is a problem wherever it happens, right? Jenrick replied: You talk about something that happened five years ago which I was authorized at that time. What matters now for people who listen to your program is the way we approach crime. Goodall then said: You do not think that the creation of rules is a problem for those at the top, this is only a problem for those who are at the bottom. But Jenrick said to him: No, you said that. I never said that. The presenter continued: this is the logical corollary of what you say. Because it happened years ago, it doesn't matter. The conservative deputy retaliated: I want to make sure that we are proposing crime properly in our country. You seem to be more interested in diverting and talking about other things. But Goddall continued: you do not think that there is a link between people who see rules at the top, for example what happened with Boris Johnson during locking, and indeed with what you did illegally with Desmond, and then, you know what, I don't think I don't act in the rules because they don't do it. Don't you think there is no connection between these things? Jenrick replied: I do not tolerate anything, but what I say is that the public is much more interested in what is going on at the moment in our country. “So, the breeze of rules only has the bottom?”

“You have accepted that you acted illegally.

@Lewis_goodall emphasizes that Robert Jenrick's campaign against Dodging Fare could show a double standard, especially after his own legal problems. pic.twitter.com/g6pn8sc2wz LBC (@LBC) June 1, 2025 In relation …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.news.yahoo.com/robert-jenrick-clashes-lbc-presenter-125111980.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos