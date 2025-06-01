Politics
Universities are negotiating quietly with help in the White House to try to avoid the fate of Harvards
College and academic leaders negotiated privately with a deputy for the top of Trump Stephen Miller's help in the hope of avoiding the same aggressive targeting of Harvard University, a person familiar with the case, while the administration seeks to degenerate their attacks against the Ivy League institution and other schools, report the report via CNN.
The leaders of Higher Education, who have had granular conversations with the main strategist of the White House policy, May Mailman, in recent weeks, are asking what signals they must send to stay outside the administration of the administration, said the person. Maidman works in close collaboration with Miller an architect of the administration strategy to target colleges for concerns that they do not do enough control over the alleged anti -Semitism on their campuses.
In turn, a White House official said that the administration relayed leaders that money simply cannot and would not circulate as it has been and that universities are discrimination incubators and that the taxpayer cannot support this.
These conversations arise as the administration is investigating dozens of other schools and, such as school leadership in Washington.
The White House seeks to conclude an agreement with a high -level school, said the first source, which is involved in the response to higher education.
They want a University of name to realize an agreement such as law firms have concluded an agreement that not only covers anti -Semitism and protests, but Dei and intellectual diversity, said this person.
They want Trump to be able to get up and say that he has entered into an agreement with a school of this or that Ivy school, a kind of brand school that gives them coverage so that they can say that we do not want to destroy higher education.
When asked if one of the schools is inclined to conclude such an agreement, said the source, no one wants to be the first, but financial pressures become real.
Many schools have already experienced significant federal funding discounts, and there is an increasing uncertainty about the future of visas for international students, which are more likely to pay the full tuition fees compared to their American counterparts.
Conversations, according to the source, continue.
The president is always willing to conclude an agreement that benefits America, and this has been true for any higher education establishment ready to adopt common sense, to stop raping the law and committing to restoring civil rights and order on their campuses, said the manager of the White House.
They added that the administration is not willing to work with entities that operate in good faith and do not simply pay the lip service without tangible actions. Many schools want to conclude an agreement and the president is ready to work with them.
The managers of some other schools are waiting for the White House to turn its attention from Harvard. A member of the board of directors of a large university targeted by the working group, which obtained anonymity to speak freely, described communications as irregular, but said that there had been repeated efforts from the working group so that school leaders come to Washington for a meeting.
There is very little enthusiasm for this, said the member of the board of directors. We have no interest in being their model school or something else.
They added, at this stage, we feel very comfortable with the steps we have taken, and we do not need to fight the administration, in itself, unless they decide to play with our fundamental values. When it happens, we will be ready to fight them. But that does not mean that we must provoke them.
Certain universities across the country have hired political consultants and experts to respond to some of the administration requests, while Harvard has launched an aggressive legal strategy and organizes its networks of former students.
