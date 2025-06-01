



In bornests and crimson -gathered dresses, thousands of students were joined by smiling families for the centuries -old ritual of the graduation day. But this year was different.

Alan Garber, president of Harvard University, received a standing ovation and welcomed street graduates, across the country and around the world, attracting applause for the last words: all over the world.

It was a sign of the head, subtle but firm, to international students who are part of the vital element of Harvard but now a target for Donald Trump: his administration seeks to revoke Harvards' ability to register students abroad. It is only a front in an increasing battle between an American president with authoritarian ambitions and the oldest, the richest and most prestigious university.

Since he took office over four months ago, Trump has used the executive power to aim for congresses, law firms, media organizations, cultural institutions and leading universities. Some have resisted, but many have capitulated. At Harvard, the man who urged his supporters to fight, to fight, to fight faces a resilient enemy unlike all that he has undertaken before.

His emergence as a replacement for the opposition to Trump was summarized by the lecturer of this year's class day at Harvard, the former star of basketball Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: after having seen so many billionaires of fatty, media magnate, law firms, politicians and other universities to fold their knee to an administration that is systematically United States is inspiring for me to see a University of Harvard.

Harvard was founded in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1636, a century and a half before the nation itself. His alumni include former presidents John F Kennedy and Barack Obama, the judges of the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan, the technological entrepreneurs Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, the actors Matt Damon and Natalie Portman and the writer Margaret Atwood.

Now it's in Trumps Crosshairs. The administration affirms that its actions aim to resolve questions such as anti -Semitism on the campus, discrimination in particular against white, Asian, male and hetero individuals – Foreign Influence of China, and perceived the awakened or left -wing ideology in the academic world.

The administration launched its offensive in April, sending a letter to Harvard demanding that it will make large -scale changes in its operation. The list included external audits of the campus views, the realization of the diversity of points of view as determined by the government and potentially putting the end of certain programs.

Garber publicly rejected requests, declaring that they constituted university control to government and were an unconstitutional attack against academic freedom.

In a few hours, the Trump administration announced that it was frozen more than $ 2 billion in federal contracts and subsidies with Harvard, which mainly finance scientific and medical research. This has since reached a total of $ 3 billion. Harvard fights the financing cuts in court.

In May, Trump overturned the screws. He said he was planning to withdraw subsidies previously allocated for scientific and engineering research and to give it to business schools. The White House urged federal agencies to cancel any contract remaining with Harvard, worth an estimated $ 100 million.

The administration has also announced that it would revoke Harvards' ability to register international students and force current foreign students to transfer to other schools or lose their status of legal immigration. In a frightening declaration, Kristi Noem, the interior security secretary, said: let this serve as a warning to all university and university institutions across the country.

More than a quarter of Harvard students come from outside the United States and serve as a source of vital income at Ivy League school. Critics have warned that Trumps would represent a spectacular objective, moving away from the best talents in the world in the United States and in the arms of its competitors.

Michael McFaul, a former American ambassador to Russia, wrote on Subsk: if anti-foreign policies were in place decades ago, the graduate of Oxford Elon Musk would have built Tesla in the United Kingdom, the former academic of Tsinghua Jensen Huang would have built Nvidia in the China Republic of China or the state of Moscomes.

Harvard continued the administration and won an emergency block on the action. This week, a judge said that she would extend the order while the two parties would continue to rid him of the court.

Trump also uses the tax system as a cake. Most universities, including Harvard, are exempt from federal income tax because they are considered to be charitable organizations operated exclusively for public educational purposes. The administration now threatens Harvards tax exemption status, which, according to experts, saves hundreds of millions of dollars at the school each year.

Prevails over a massive expenditure invoice before the congress considerably increases the taxes that Harvard and other elite schools pay on the profits made by their massive endowment investments. Critics say that it would weaken Harvard's ability and other schools rich in providing generous financial assistance packages to poor students.

What are the patterns of white houses? Some observers detect JD Vance's hand and the deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller. In 2022, Vance told Vanity Fair magazine: I tend to think that we should grasp the institutions of the left and return them against the left. We need as a dis-based program, a Lawoke moving program.

And Thursday, Miller told Fox News: Harvard embarked on decades of discrimination invites, illegal and illegal based on the race against American citizens … The democratic philosophy of the parties is currently for foreigners, everything for Americans, nothing.

Jason Johnson, political scientist at the Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, said: their objective is to intimidate and decompose higher education institutions in America, because it is from there that most of the resistance to their authoritarian trends will come.

They think, if we can go bankrupt Harvard, if we can embarrass Harvard, if we can put Harvard in a position of weakness or at least bring them to fold the knee, then all the other institutions in America will follow. That's why they do that.

Johnson warned: Trump will not meet his match because he has all the resources of the federal government at his disposal. No matter what Harvard does, there will be other universities that will simply see the attack and comply in advance, and it would ultimately be a victory for the Trump administration.

Other commentators detect an element of the class war. Trump won the elections last November with a base drawn largely on white men who are not trained. Now it stirs up hostility towards the most elite I ivory towers.

Brendan Boyle, a Democratic representative graduated from Harvard in 2005, said: part of the employment employment is how to represent himself as this populist hero of man who works even if it is a billionaire who pisses in gold toilets.

Fighting on Harvard will probably help him among some in his base, but I think most Americans recognize him for what it is: an attempt to take control of the Government of Higher Education. This is something that should really worry us all.

The assault against Harvard is typical of an administration which, in its first weeks, sought to overwhelm the opponents with a shock and a fear. The University of Columbia has made radical concessions, in the hope of recovering $ 400 million from federal subsidies withdrawn.

But Harvards, a substantial endowment of $ 53 billion offers him greater capacity to resist pressure and engage in legal battles compared to institutions less endowed with the rule. He refused to complete the requests from winning. Instead, he challenged the actions of the administrations before the courts and won some temporary victories.

Boyle, who recently spoke with Harvards Garber, said: I personally expressed to him how proud I am to see Harvard standing and not to retreat from this way, unfortunately, other universities had fallen. Regarding this administration, Harvard puts a battle not only for the future of Harvard, but for the future of American higher education.

When asked if he is convinced that Harvard will win, Boyle has replied: Harvard has existed for hundreds of years before Donald Trump and it will be about hundreds of years after Donald Trump.

Trump has long stylish as a fighter. He led legal battles during his business career. He ended up celebrities ranging from Rosie Odonnell to Taylor Swift to Bruce Springsteen. He was the subject of editors against the media such as CNN and the New York Times. In the political arena, he faced the entire establishment of the Republican Party and won. He also carried out bitter campaigns against democrats such as Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

But the trumps of the first and second presidential terms took the opposite of a robust judicial noting that many of his actions are unconstitutional. This week, a federal court prevented him from imposing radical prices on imports under an emergency law. He won a temporary stay of a court of appeal a day later, but his set of economic policies of the signing remains in doubt.

Harvard academics agree that the rule of law will prevail in their own case. Laurence Tribe, professor of constitutional law emeritus, said: I think I was going to win the battle before the courts. These are open and shots.

In fact, in the federal courts of May, there have been many battles involving Trump against various individuals and institutions, and you know what his file was? He lost 96%. The percentage he lost was not very different according to the president appointed the judge, because these are easy legal issues.

Holding a business is crucial, believes tribe, because Trump tries to remove universities one by one, just as he did with law firms. The stake is a position against authoritarianism and the hope that courage will be contagious.

If they cannot control the university, they want to dissolve it because the first thought of a tyrant is to suppress the power of reason and the citadel of freedom, said Tribe. It's university. It has been true since the Middle Ages. Harvard has an emblematic meaning that makes him stick in Donald Trumps Craw. His motto Veritas must irritate him hell because the truth is his enemy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/01/trump-harvard-authoritarianism-democracy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

