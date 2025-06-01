



A logjam in commercial talks between the United States and China could be broken once Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping were talking, US officials said on Sunday – a conversation that, she said, could occur soon.

On Friday, Trump accused Beijing of having violated an agreement concluded last month in Geneva to temporarily reduce the incredibly high prices that the two largest economies in the world had imposed themselves, in a break to last 90 days.

China's slow walking on export permit for rare earths and other elements necessary to ensure that cars and fries have fueled the frustration of the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday – a concern since confirmed by American officials. But the American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, seemed to drop the pressure of a notch on Sunday, saying to “Face The Nation” of CBS that the gaps could soon be filled. “I am convinced that when President Trump and Party President XI have a call, it will be reproduced,” said Bessent, but noting that China “retained some of the products they agreed to release during our agreement.” When asked if the rare earths were one of these products, Bessent said: “Yes”. “Perhaps this is a problem in the Chinese system. Maybe it is intentional. We will see after the president speaks” XI, “he said. When a Trump-XI call could take place, Bessent said, “I think we'll see something very soon.” Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council of the White House, told ABC that the call could occur “this week” but that it had no confirmation of one hour planned. Since Trump has returned to the presidency, he threw up the scanning rates on most American business partners, with particularly high prices on Chinese imports. The new tit-for-tat samples on both sides reached three figures before de-escalation this month, where Washington has agreed to temporarily reduce the additional tariffs on Chinese imports by 145% to 30%. China, on the other hand, reduced its additional tasks by 125% to 10%. Commerce secretary, Howard Lunick, told “Fox News Sunday” that China “was slowing down the agreement”, adding: “We take certain actions to show them what it does on the other side of this equation.” “Our president understands what to do. He will go to work,” said Lunick. Lutnick also said that a battle for the American courts on Trump's pricing strategy – the decision of a court to block the prices was suspended while waiting for a call – would ultimately end with a victory for the president. “The prices do not disappear,” said Lodnick. – “We must be ready” – Separated from the Chinese agreement, Trump said on Friday that he would double sectoral prices on steel and aluminum to 50% from June 4 – causing the anger of the European Union, which said that it would retaliate. Hassett said that the spill of steel at low cost by China was harmed American industry – which in turn hampered American military preparation. “The main thing is that we must be ready in case things do not happen as we want, because if we have cannons but not cannon balls, then we cannot fight a war,” said Hassett “this week”. “And if we have no steel, the United States is not ready, and we are not preparing for something,” he added. “We must have a steel industry ready for American defense.” SST-GL / MD

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://themercury.com/news/national/us-says-trade-row-with-china-could-ease-after-trump-xi-talks/article_96501c74-719b-5f12-9fbd-8b4b2167d83c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos