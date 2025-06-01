



Abdul Qadeer Khan seated during a public meeting in Islamabad on February 26, 2013. AFP

Karachi: Some four years after the death of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, his widow Hendrina Khan revealed that the personal cost of the Pakistan nuclear program is still not resolved and characterized by betrayal, the news reported.

Hendrina said her husband had agreed to be the “scapegoat” for the state proliferation scandal after receiving guarantees from the president of the time, Pervez Musharraf, but soon the latter broke these promises.

He accepted the role of scapegoat, she revealed in an interview with her granddaughter who was downloaded from the YouTube account of the granddaughter.

She said that Musharraf had verbally promised her late husband a complete forgiveness and limited residual assistance. But in a few days, the terms have changed. This betrayal deeply injured him.

Discussions on the importance of Dr. Khans’s role in making Pakistan a nuclear power were re-moved following the Youm-E-Takbeer event recently famous on May 28 at the level of the state.

In a separate interview, by answering a question about Dr. Khan neglected during the celebrations, the PMS advisor, Rana Sanaullah, said that if the nuclear physicist is respected for his scientific contributions, he should not be considered a national hero.

Sanaullah said that real credit for having made Pakistan a nuclear power went to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who made the critical decision to carry out nuclear tests in 1998. He also recognized former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for launching the nuclear program but argued that Sharifs' management has marked the decisive moment.

While Pakistan reassess its national security posture in the middle of changing geopolitical dynamics, in particular in the wake of the Pakistani-Indian confrontation at the beginning of May, the history of the Pakistani nuclear physicist and the metallurgical engineer remains an important chapter of the modern history of nations marked by scientific success, complex policy and the debate that attacks.

At home, Khan has become a symbol of national pride. Abroad, he has become a subject of control. In 2004, in the midst of the growing pressure of American and international guarding roads, Khan publicly accepted the responsibility for activities related to proliferation, a confession disseminated on a national scale.

According to Hendrina, this declaration went under stress. He was assured of protection and rehabilitation, she said. But within three days, Musharraf went back.

The period that followed, she remembers, was marked by isolation and emotional tension. It was not only about him the whole team was faced with humiliation. It was deeply painful.

Despite the troubles, Hendrina described her late husband as unwavering in her patriotism and her sense of mission. He always said that he would only return to Pakistan if he could do something significant. This belief argued even during resistance to houses.

She also thought about the balance sheet that the project has taken on their families. Having moved from Europe to Pakistan in the mid -1970s, the couple and their young daughters were faced with striking living conditions, with little infrastructure or support. These first years were very difficult, she said.

Khan died in October 2021. While the state organized official funeral, Hendrina believes that her contributions remain underestimated. Her heritage was obscured by politics, she said. But history will remember the difference it has made.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/607190-widow-reveals-aq-khan-was-betrayed-after-his-confession

