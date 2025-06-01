



“Democrats do not know the difference,” said a social position of truth that the president shared

Donald Trump republished a baseless conspiracy theory saying that Joe Biden was “executed in 2020” and replaced by a robot clone.

The president shared an article from a user on Truth Social late Saturday on Saturday who allegedly alleged: “There is no #Joebidenden – executed in 2020. #Bidnd Clone Double and Robotées entity inserts on the Esiles are what you see. #Democrats do not know the difference. “

Similar theories not based on Biden has been floating on the Internet for years. An eight -hour Facebook video published in 2021 said that “Biden is generated by computer”. Others have more recently claimed that Biden has been replaced by artificial intelligence.

The social story of truth which displayed the allegation that Biden is a robot has tried other conspirations of conspiracy theory, in particular that the elections of 2020 were “stolen” in the context of a “military quality coup” and that Trump saved the world “of the world's deep state elites (DS) of Satan”.

The supporters of the president encouraged the conspiracy in the answers, sharing photos side of Biden who, according to them, are evidence that he was replaced by a double. A user shared a video that said that “Joe Biden's eyes went from blue to black”.

Trendy stories

This is not the first conspiracy theory in Trump, although it is one of the strangest. Trump has implacably – and falsely – said that the 2020 elections were “fake”. He alleged that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States (and then Châché Hillary Clinton for starting the controversy Birther). And he said that the physical attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of the former president of the room, Nancy Pelosi, had been staged. During the 2024 campaign, Trump and vice-president JD Vance repeated fabricated affirmations that Haitian immigrants ate pets. These theories have all been false or have no credible evidence to support their assertions.

Trump administration members also pushed the conspiracy theory in the dominant current. The Secretary of Health and Social Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., shared demystified assertions, in particular that vaccines cause autism and that the condensation issued by the planes is in fact composed of harmful chemicals (AKA Chemtrails). These very publicized mentions undoubtedly led more people to believe in them, in particular the legislators of the States in Louisiana who recently voted to ban Chemtrails. Trump FBI director Kash Patel has often approved Qanon's beliefs, a specious conspiracy theory that alleges that the United States government is led by a “Deep State” pedophile ring of Satan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-conspiracy-biden-robot-clone-1235352122/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos