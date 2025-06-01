Politics
Quentin Letts: My friends in France say that the ban on their country of smoking in public will be ignored with a haunch of gallic shoulders. Will we also be provocative when it happens here?
The gendarmerie can be in a busy summer. It will soon be illegal to smoke outside in France, the government having judged that “tobacco must disappear where there are children”. The ban will apply anywhere near young people, from the Plagne or Courchevel ski slopes to the Boulevards de Reims and Marseille. No smoking.
If you hoped to walk in the rue de Verneuil de Paris, suck a blue disc while hitting Serge Gainsbourg poses a sensual star of the 60s, Serge was rarely seen without Cig, then there are only 29 full days to do so. From July, it will be illegal to light a cigarette in full. Those who disobey will be sentenced to a fine of 135 euros (113).
Can it really be the beautiful France, which gave us classic images such as the young Brigitte Bardot smoking a cigar and Audrey Hepburn holding a cigarette door as long as the wand of a magician?
France was the land of gypsies and Gauls with their artistic blue packages. John Lennon favored the latter while the French author Albert Camus was more a gypsies. The musk aroma of brown tobacco, rolled up on the ceiling, gave French coffees a distinctive fragrance with the flavor of pastis and a puff of the bartender. From July, unless you are on a specified coffee terrace, the lighting will be encountered with a
Clouseau style hand on your collar and a groan of “you your attip, old son”.
In many Western countries, we have used smoking bans in offices, shops, public transport and other closed places. As a result, life is much cooler. Smokers are always allowed to snuggle up in front of office buildings to satisfy their desire. It is a compromise that seems to work.
French actress Brigitte Bardot smokes a cigarette in a very private case
Tobacco taxes pay for many public services. We must thank Nicotine's addicts for paying so much on the public stock exchange.
Aside from the strange Gasper in younger days, I have never been a smoker. I worked as a bartender in smoked pubs in the early 1980s, so he has a good passive number.
In my first job on Fleet Street, me and four other journalists shared a small office with a boss who made his way through 20 Rothmans per day. The atmosphere close to the deadline could become Fuggy.
But prohibiting tobacco in any outdoor place, whatever the distance or the blizzard? It goes far as much as possible and it establishes my jangling of non -particularly libertarian antennas. What is Gitanes-Lover and author of the 1984 Anti-Tyranny novel George Orwell would have made this last Gambit by Big Brother? In a clear sky, should we not be cut a little release?
At a time when freedom feels threatened and the Western Nanying authorities meet against populist political parties, the French have just nationalized the outdoors? It is certainly paradoxical that a republic established under the slogan of the 18th century “Libert, Galit, Fraternit” now takes on a guillotine at the first of these values.
The French language gave us “nonchalance”, “carelessness” and “bloody”. Are such concepts founded under the boot of modern authoritarianism?
To make it happen in France seems crazy. During the Second World War, hung cigarettes became a symbol of resistance. Gauls were considered to be embodying the values of deep France as opposed to those of the diet in accordance with Vichy. This general of Oie de Gaulle made sure that he was photographed with a cigarette stuck in Son Gob accordingly.
France is the country of Husky Catherine Deneuve, the Essence actress of post-Coital intellectualism A. Post-war intellectualism has been personified by Parisian thinkers Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir, who, when they do not caress their existentialist mentions, were to be cigarements of anxiety that blow. Now, this same France will stop anyone with a cunning bush outside.
The prohibition is justified on the grounds that smoke could endanger the health of children. Catherine Vautrin, French Minister of Children, Health and the Family, said: “Freedom of smoking must end where children's freedom begins to breathe fresh air.” The fair mail of Sunday readers can instinctively sympathize with the virtuous vautrin. It is obviously logical not to exhibit young people at the SMOG in Tobaccooey who infess to infest ads, railway cars and many offices. Who else can remember the ashtrays on the London tube trains? Yuck.
Catherine Deneuve throws a jet to the camera while enjoying smoke in 1960
But how great is a threat that cigarette smoke can really be outside? Does the wind dissipate any danger? Is it beyond the minds of children or their parents to move a few meters if someone lights a red marlboro on the street? If a grandfather blows on his pipe on a bank, is it a threat so deadly for his grandchildren who play nearby?
Perhaps the danger to children is exaggerated for political purposes. The position of Madame Vautrin is the position of defects in front of the children would be more convincing if politicians in Europe and Great Britain regularly showed an equal concern concerning the effects on children of drugs, pornography and knives. French policy is in a state of paralysis. Madame Vautrin, 64, tries to create headlines to alleviate a feeling of ministerial drift. Perhaps its position is also “political” in a broader sense, to be motivated by an administrative elite which wishes to assert itself on a disobedient population. The reason here could be a revenge “which will teach them not to vote for the lot of Marine Le Pen”.
My friend Kate lives in St Tropez, the Mediterranean complex where the hedonists have long converged for watered and gypsy lunches. “The air is blue with indignation of this law,” reports Kate. “Who will now use the children who scan the beach for the end of the fagot?” But some of my French friends say that no one will take note.
Perhaps the prohibition will indeed be welcomed with an uprisation of Gallic shoulders. But you wait. I bet that this leads to requests for something similar in Great Britain.
Each half-pint pressure group and Blowhard backbencher, itching for advertising, will make a hullabaloo. The BBC and its Pantaloon trapping papers will seize this ban as the next essential thing.
A line was drawn in the sand. Libert took a hit. Fingers are dizzy with prohibitive power.
One last thing. St Tropez has three nudist beaches. A suspicion of smoke from Gypsies and the Inspector Clouseau will make groaning sirens whistle in his van. Hopefully he pays attention to where he tightens his handcuffs.
