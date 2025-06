Daesh's main agent, Ozgur Altun, arrested during a joint intelligence operation in Pakistan-Turkiye. Anadoli agency Operation “jointly led by the Turkiye, the ISI of Pakistan.

Altun, the most upscale Turkish Member of the militant organization.

Operative “played a key role in the group's media, logistics networks”. A higher agent of Daesh was captured during a joint operation in Pakistan-Turkiye conducted in a border area connecting Afghanistan, a Turkish news agency reported on Sunday security sources. The Daesh Operation Arrested was identified as Ozgur Altun, whose code name is “Abu Yasir al Turki”. Altun was wanted in Turkiye for having directed plots targeting concert halls and other civil sites in Turkiye and across Europe, according to the report. He added that the operator was the best classified Turkish member of Daesh and played a key role in the media and logistical networks of the militant group. The National Intelligence Organization of Turkiye (MIT) had followed the activities of Altun and discovered that it coordinated the movement of Daesh fighters of Europe and Central Asia in the Afghan-Pakistani region. After sharing the information with the inter-service intelligence of Pakistan, a precision operation carried out jointly by the MIT and the ISI led the Altuns to capture on the border. He was then expelled to Turkiye for a more in -depth investigation, the report indicates. Pakistan and Turkiye have close and fraternal links and both parties have always shown determination to deepen multiform cooperation. In a recent commitment between the senior leaders, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the president of Turkiye Rece Tayyip Erdogan undertook to continue working in close collaboration for regional peace, sustainable development and shared prosperity of their peoples. The commitment has reaffirmed the deeply rooted, historical and fraternal links between Pakistan and Turkiye, anchored in shared values, mutual respect and a common vision of progress and prosperity. Pakistan has been fighting terrorism for decades and has always cooperated and promoted to eliminate the threat to regional and international levels. In March, US President Donald Trump, in a rare public appreciation gesture, thanked Pakistan for helping the arrest of the Daesh-K Shareefullah commander the person responsible for killing 13 American soldiers during the withdrawal of Afghanistan in 2021. The bombing of the abbey of the Abbey 2021 killed 13 American soldiers and around 170 Afghan civilians during the chaotic withdrawal of the United States of Afghanistan. The Militant Daesh group had claimed the responsibility of the murders.

