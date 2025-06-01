



The court of the international country of crimes opens a trial against the former chief of the fugitive for crimes against humanity.

Former Fugitive Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina orchestrated a systematic attack on demonstrations against his government, Bangladais prosecutors said at the opening of his trial in recent years of fatal repression. After examining the evidence, we reached the conclusion that it was a coordinated, widespread and systematic attack, said Mohammad Tajul, the Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) prosecutor on Sunday in his opening speech. The accused triggered all the organizations responsible for the application of laws and its armed members of the party to crush the uprising, declared Islam in accused the former chief of 77 years and two other leaders of complicity, incentive, complicity, facilitation, conspiracy and failure of preventing the massive murder during the massive uprising led by the student. The United Nations claimed that nearly 1,400 Bangladais were killed between July and August 2024 when the Hasinas government launched a brutal campaign to silence the demonstrators. Bangladesh accused her of crimes against humanity for killings. Hasina who remains in self-imposed exile in neighboring India, her former ally rejected accusations as politically motivated. She fled as a helicopter in New Delhi in August last year after the national demonstrations ended her 15 -year -old autocratic rule marked by allegations of repeated human rights violations, in particular attacks, imprisonment and even targeted murders of opposition figures, dissidents and criticism. She has since challenged an arrest warrant and an extradition order to return to Dacca. The ICT also pursue former higher personalities linked to the ousted government of Hasina and to her party in the Awami League, now interrupted, of which former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. Their pursuit was a key demand from several political parties which are now jostling for power. The interim government promised to hold elections before June 2026. Prosecutors submitted their report in the case against Hasina last month, the court should deposit official charges on Sunday. The head prosecutor of the ICT, Tajul Islam, said on May 12 that Hasina faced at least five accusations, in particular encouraging, incentive, complicity, facilitation, conspiracy and the fact of not preventing mass murders during the July uprising. Investigators collected video sequences, audio clips, Hasinas telephone conversations, recordings of helicopter and drone movements, as well as declarations of the victims of repression within the framework of their probe. The ICT opened its first trial linked to the previous government on May 25. In this case, eight police officials faced accusations of crimes against humanity for the murder of six demonstrators on August 5, 2024 the day Hasina fled the country. Four of the officers are in detention and four are tried in absentia. ICT was created by Hasina in 2009 to investigate the crimes committed by the Pakistani army during the Bangladesh independence war in 1971.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/6/1/bangladesh-ex-pm-hasina-charged-with-systematic-attack-as-trial-opens The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos