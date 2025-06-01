Bill Clinton on President Trump's opposing agenda: “We cannot throw the legacy of this country”





President Bill Clinton criticized the actions of President Trump attacking the rule of law and predicted that the president would pay a prize among those who believe that his actions are not American.

“We have never seen anything like this before in my lifetime – someone who says:” Anything I want should be the law of the country. It is in my own way or the highway. “And most Americans do not agree with this,” said Clinton in an interview with “CBS on Sunday morning”. “But I like to think that he has paid a price for that, you know, insults and the launch of his weight … I think that makes him less popular.”

Former President Bill Clinton. CBS News

He said the opposition to Mr. Trump would be strengthened if the Democrats won the Governors' races at stake this year and won the Chamber in 2026.

“Listen, only the elections will change this,” he said. “But I think that the courts increase their dryness. I think he has closed his law firms to represent their clients before federal agencies and in federal buildings, because he does not agree with their position – it is not America. We have never done this. The whole of having a legal system is to have both parties.”

Clinton said that, so far, the courts arrest the president, “including many judges he has appointed. And you know, he is looking for means to essentially challenge all these orders in the court. But I think he will have trouble doing it. And if he does it, I think that will do him harm in America.”

Democratic opposition

When he was asked if he thought that the only thing on which the Democratic Party could agree was his antipathy towards Trump, Clinton replied: “If I thought it was true, I would do it. But I don't think it's true. I just think that most people have no idea – most people who criticize Democrats at the moment – I have no idea of ​​the difficulty. think.

“It will come. The elections will occur. And we will see.

“President Trump has the right to do what he thinks is right; he does it,” said Clinton. “The courts do their job. There will be other elections. But someone must get up and say:” Shit, what we have in common more. We cannot throw the inheritance of this country. We cannot destroy the confidence of others in us. We must preserve this and find a way to work together, and not to humiliate others simply so that we can win. We must calm people again.

Older statesmen

Last November, Clinton published his book, “Citizen: My Life After the White”, and spoke with “Sunday Morning” about the importance of citizens to “defend what we think is fair”.

The following month, Clinton, then 78, was afraid of health that landed in hospital. “It turned out to be a problem,” he said. “I sort of lost my balance, and I knew I was sick, and I went to the hospital and I registered and they said that I was seriously dehydrated. And I had great care, and I left the next day.”

As for his health today, he said: “As much as I know, it's great. But when you are older, you have to be more careful to stay hydrated.”

Asked about a recent book on President Joe Biden who suggested that the people around him had seen signs of cognitive and physical decline, Clinton said that he had never seen a cognitive decline and did not think that Biden was not able to present himself to the presidency. “I thought he was a good president. The only concern I thought I had to face was, could anyone do this job up to 86 years?” Said Clinton. “And we had several long discussions. I had never seen him and I left thinking, he could not do that. He was always at the top of his memories.

“I did not read the book. And I saw President Biden not very long ago, and I thought he was in good shape. But the book was not scored with me because I have never seen it in this way.”

When he was asked why he hadn't read the book, Clinton replied: “I didn't want to.

For more information:

History produced by John d'Amalio. Publisher: Jason Schmidt.

See also:

“Citizen” Bill Clinton 07:53

More CBS News

Tracy Smith

Tracy Smith is a award -winning correspondent for "CBS News Sunday Morning" and "48 hours", who joined CBS News in 2000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/bill-clinton-on-opposing-president-trumps-agenda-we-cannot-throw-the-legacy-of-this-country-away/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

