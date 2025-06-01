



Lahore: Punjab Minister of Punjab, Azma Bukhari, said that the imprisoned founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, suffers from drastic depression and frustration, taking him to make illogical statements to rally his supporters, Ary News reported.

Azma Zahid Bukhari, while showing confidence in her party's performance, said PML-N would win the by-elections and criticized Bushra Bibi for an alleged corruption.

During a session with the media in Lahore, Azma Zahid Bukhari stressed that PML-N had won all the previous partial elections, including Sheikhupura, and has shown the confidence that the Sambrial's by-election would also lead to a decisive victory for his party.

Azma Bukhari also pointed out that the inhabitants of Punjab completely trust Maryam Nawaz, discrediting the electoral fraud of opposition parties as a simple frustration.

Azma Bukhari also criticized the founder of the PTI, saying that he used the terms as “the agreement” as a political weapon once, but now desperately seeks one himself. She also accused her of exploiting religious feelings for political purposes, a tactic that she claims to have used several times.

In addition, Bukhari alleged that Bushra Bibi, the wife of the founder of the PTI, had been officially found guilty and corrupt the first lady and abused her position for personal purposes. She said Bushra Bibi was treating Ladys' first office as a hub for corruption.

Recent reports indicate that the founder of the PTI remains in great mood despite political challenges, the secretary general of the PTI, Salman Akram Raja, declaring that he focuses on national unity and economic recovery.

However, contradictory declarations within PTI concerning its release negotiations have surfaced, certain leaders denying the efforts to conclude agreements.

Azma Bukhari previously criticized the VIP treatment which would have been given to the founder of the PTI in prison, claiming that it benefits from privileges such as reserved cells, luxury foods and frequent meetings with family and legal representatives.

She also rejected the appeal of protest by PTI, saying that the rallies would not guarantee her release.

